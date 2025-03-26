Genshin Impact Ifa kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

According to recent Genshin Impact leaks, Ifa is a new 4-star character from the Flower-Feather clan and is rumored to be released in Genshin Impact 5.6. While fans are awaiting more information about him from HoYoverse, Seele Leaks has already leaked his potential kit. Interestingly, if the leaks are to be believed, Ifa might be a healer and a reaction driver.

This article will cover Ifa's leaked abilities and constellations in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based and leaks and is subject to change. Readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ifa's potential kit and Constellations leaked in Genshin Impact

Seele Leaks is a trusted source that has leaked many character kits in the past. According to the leaks, Ifa is a 4-star Anemo catalyst character. Below is a detailed description of all of Ifa's skills and constellations, according to the leaks.

Normal Attack - Rite of Dispelling Winds

His normal attack is nothing special, and his skills do not require base attacks.

Normal Attack - Performs up to three attacks, dealing Anemo damage.

- Performs up to three attacks, dealing Anemo damage. Charged Attack - Consumes stamina and fires off a shot to deal AoE Anemo damage.

- Consumes stamina and fires off a shot to deal AoE Anemo damage. Plunging Attack - Plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents along the path, and deals AoE Anemo damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill - Airborne Disease Prevention

After using this skill, Ifa gains 80 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state. In this state, he will hover with Cacucu's help. When he uses Normal attacks, his attacks will transform into Supporting Fire. Moreover, Ifa's Elemental skill has two different versions, depending on whether you tap or hold it.

Tap - Fires a Tonicshot, dealing Anemo Nightsoul-aligned damage and healing party members. His healing scales with his Elemental Mastery.

- Fires a Tonicshot, dealing Anemo Nightsoul-aligned damage and healing party members. His healing scales with his Elemental Mastery. Hold - Continuously fires Tonicshot bullets, dealing damage and providing healing. Moreover, holding the skill while in Nightsoul's Blessing form will cause him to deal Nightsoul-aligned Plunge damage. Releasing this button will interrupt his plunge attack and revert him to his hover state if he does not touch the ground.

Elemental Burst - Compound Sedation Field

Ifa's Elemental Burst fires off a therapeutic sedative at an aggressive opponent. This explodes on impact and creates a restraining wind current that pulls nearby enemies and objects while dealing Nightsoul-aligned Anemo damage.

Additionally, when the therapeutic sedative hits an opponent affected by Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will apply a Sedation Mark to them, which will explode after a short delay, dealing AoE damage of the applied element before disappearing.

Passive

Just like all of the Natlan characters released so far, the leaks claim that Ifa has four passive abilities. They are as follows:

Field Medic's Vision - When Ifa is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, each Nightsoul point out of the total in his entire party will grant him one Rescue Essentials point. These points will increase all nearby party members' Swirl and Electro-Charged damage.

- When Ifa is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, each Nightsoul point out of the total in his entire party will grant him one Rescue Essentials point. These points will increase all nearby party members' Swirl and Electro-Charged damage. Mutual Aid Agreement - When nearby party members trigger Nightsoul bursts, Ifa's Elemental Mastery increases by 80 for 10 seconds.

- When nearby party members trigger Nightsoul bursts, Ifa's Elemental Mastery increases by 80 for 10 seconds. Night Realm's Gift: Focused Emergency Rescue - After his Nightsoul points are exhausted, Ifa will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain his Nightsoul's Blessing. In a Natlan area with Phlogiston mechanics, Ifa can use Nightsoul transmission. When the active character is at a certain height in the air, switching to Ifa will let him enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state with 32 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

- After his Nightsoul points are exhausted, Ifa will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain his Nightsoul's Blessing. In a Natlan area with Phlogiston mechanics, Ifa can use Nightsoul transmission. When the active character is at a certain height in the air, switching to Ifa will let him enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state with 32 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. Tactical Warm Compress Bandaging - When Ifa is in a Natlan area with Phlogiston mechanics, and if the active character or indwelt saurian has less than 40% HP, Ifa consumes 10 Phlogiston and restores their health equal to 150% of his Elemental Mastery. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds and cannot be activated in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss.

Constellations

Here's the list of all six constellations of Ifa in Genshin Impact, according to the leaks:

C1 - When Supporting Fire hits an opponent, it will restore 6 Energy for Ifa, and this effect can be triggered once every eight seconds.

- When Supporting Fire hits an opponent, it will restore 6 Energy for Ifa, and this effect can be triggered once every eight seconds. C2 - When Ifa is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, every Nightsoul point the party has above a total of 60 will grant Ifa three Rescue Essentials points. Additionally, Ifa's Rescue Essentials limit is increased by 30.

- When Ifa is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, every Nightsoul point the party has above a total of 60 will grant Ifa three Rescue Essentials points. Additionally, Ifa's Rescue Essentials limit is increased by 30. C3 - Increases the level of Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15.

- Increases the level of Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15. C4 - The restraining wind current created by his Elemental Burst lasts for three extra seconds. Additionally, Ifa gains 100 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds after using his burst.

- The restraining wind current created by his Elemental Burst lasts for three extra seconds. Additionally, Ifa gains 100 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds after using his burst. C5 - Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15.

- Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three, with the maximum upgrade level being 15. C6 - When Ifa uses the hold version of Supporting Fire, there is a 50% chance that he will fire an additional Tonicshot that deals 120% of its original damage. This damage is considered Normal attack damage. Furthermore, when he is not in combat, he will consume 20% less Nightsoul points and Phlogiston during his Nightsoul's Blessing state.

