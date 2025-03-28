Genshin Impact 5.6 Primogems estimation and free pulls count leaked

With version 5.5 recently released, leaks regarding the Genshin Impact 5.6 update have started surfacing on various social media platforms, including Reddit and X. Thanks to @_hiragara_ on X, there is information available on the estimated number of Primogems and free pulls that players might be able to obtain in the upcoming update.

This data can help players strategize their wishes more effectively and make informed decisions about upcoming banners. This article will go over these leaks and discuss the potential Primogems count and free pulls players can obtain in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Total Primogems in Genshin Impact 5.6, as per leaks

According to the information leaked by @_hiragara_ on X, free-to-play (F2P) players may be able to obtain approximately 9,265 Primogems in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. This number of Primogems will allow them to get around 57 Intertwined Fates, which can be used to pull the exclusive weapon or character banners.

Considering the soft-pity system of the limited-time character banner, this number of wishes could be sufficient to obtain at least one 5-star item.

Here is a breakdown of the total Primogems available in version 5.6 — according to the leaks — along with their sources:

Quests: 180 Primogems

180 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2,520 Primogems

2,520 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1,600 Primogems

1,600 Primogems Imaginarium Theater: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems Intertwined Fate: 5 (equivalent to 800 Primogems)

5 (equivalent to 800 Primogems) Acquaint Fate: 10

10 Achievements: 15 Primogems

15 Primogems Events: 2,310 Primogems

2,310 Primogems Update Rewards: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Livestream Codes: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Redemption Codes: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Trial Characters: 80 Primogems

Additionally, players who purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon may receive an extra 3,780 Primogems, bringing their total to approximately 13,045 Primogems, or about 81 Intertwined Fates. Those who go for both the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass could accumulate around 14,365 Primogems, equating to 89 Intertwined Fates.

It's important to note that these figures are based on leaked information and are subject to change. The actual number of Primogems available in version 5.6 may vary upon the update's official release.

