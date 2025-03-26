Genshin Impact Escoffier gameplay and animation leaks

Escoffier is a new Fontaine character speculated to be released in Genshin Impact during version 5.6. Leaks show her as a 5-star Cryo Polearm character. Her best-in-slot weapon was also reportedly leaked. Further, her alleged abilities, gameplay clips, and animation styles have also surfaced on social medial channels.

This article will discuss Escoffier's gameplay and animations in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Escoffier gameplay and animations, according to leaks

Escoffier's animations were leaked on the Blednaya Leaks Telegram channel. This is a reliable leaker who has showcased a few characters' kits before their official release in the past.

These leaks appear to be from the beta version of Genshin Impact 5.6 and are trustworthy. They show all of Escoffier's skills, from her idle animations to her Elemental Burst.

Normal attacks

Escoffier appears to have some unique Normal attacks. According to the clips, she attacks with the polearm using her tail and does not use her hands. She was seen using a three-set attack combo that ended with an upward slash of her polearm. Her charged attack animation is reportedly unique compared to most polearm characters in the game.

Elemental Skill

In the clip, Escoffier pulls out a special dish and deals Cryo damage when using her Elemental Skill. This special dish follows the active character and is supposed to deal AoE Cryo damage to opponents at regular intervals. Since no opponents are in this showcase, the AoE Cryo damage after she summons the dish is absent.

Elemental Burst

Escoffier displays her knife and ladle skills with her Elemental Burst, dealing AoE Cryo damage. After unleashing her burst, she also gains a unique animation resembling a cryo orange that follows the active character. This animation likely indicates her healing effect, but it is not confirmed for now.

Idle Animations

Similar to every Genshin character released so far, Escoffier appears to have two sets of idle animations. In the first, she is seen summoning an ice block and quickly shapes it into a beautiful swan with her knife skills. The second one is funny, as she dips an ice ladle into a hot soup pot and tastes it, giving a pleased reaction. Her animations flaunt her mastery with the knife and her talent as a chef.

Escoffier's splash art was also leaked, which implies that she will likely be a Fontainian Chef. It also features the swan, knife, and ladle designs, hinying at her potential abilities and gameplay.

