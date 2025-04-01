  • home icon
Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing reveals Ifa, an upcoming playable character

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Apr 01, 2025 10:27 GMT
Ifa is an upcoming playable unit in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Ifa is an upcoming playable unit in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially revealed Ifa as one of the upcoming characters to be released in Genshin Impact 5.6. As announced in the drip marketing posts on X, Saurian vet Ifa will be the next character to be added (along with Fontaine chef Escoffier) in the upcoming patch. Ifa has previously been mentioned in-game multiple times, mostly by Ororon — who happens to be Ifa’s close friend.

Ifa was also introduced in the ongoing patch, as part of the version 5.5 main event Tournament of Glory in Bloom.

Here's all the new information we've obtained about Ifa from the Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing posts, along with his expected release date.

Ifa announced in Genshin Impact 5.6 drip marketing post

After a long wait, the new characters for Genshin Impact 5.6 have finally been announced by the developers. As mentioned, Saurian vet Ifa will be released in the next version of the game. Although his official model and design have already been introduced in game, here is some new information about him, as revealed via the drip marketing:

  • Vision: Anemo
  • Title: In the Wake of Wandering Winds
  • Tlalocan Vet
  • Constellation: Catena Opele

As his long-time friend, this is what Ororon has to say about Ifa:

"Last time Ifa swung by, he picked up two jars of honey. I guess he's making more crackers for baby saurians... Ah, don't get me wrong, I'm not complaining. I just hope he remembers to leave some for me."

From what we know so far, Ifa will be an Anemo unit, who is sure to have a fun gameplay style. His element being Anemo is interesting, since the other character released from the Flower-Feather Clan, Chasca, is also an Anemo unit.

Expected release window for Ifa in Genshin Impact

As per standard update patterns, Genshin Impact 5.6 is expected to release on May 7, 2025. Since HoYoverse has not yet announced which phase Ifa will be on, his possible release date will be either of these two:

  • Phase I: May 7, 2025
  • Phase II: May 27, 2025

However, players will have to wait for news from HoYoverse regarding Ifa’s release date (as well as rarity) to confirm this.

Edited by Angad Sharma
हिन्दी