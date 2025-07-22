Genshin Impact: Who are the mages of Hexenzirkel?

In Genshin Impact, the Hexenzirkel is a circle of elite witches with immense magical prowess. Founded by Alice, this secret coven gathers for meetings called "formal tea parties" and explores the secrets of Irminsul, the mystical tree of knowledge in Teyvat.

One of the Hexenzirkel's known meeting spots is a floating island hidden above Falcon Coast in Mondstadt, a location rarely seen by ordinary people. These witches are scholars who have knowledge beyond the boundaries of Teyvat that even the Archons hesitate to interfere with.

What is the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact?

This secretive coven is made up of some of the most influential and gifted witches across Teyvat. These women possess power and longevity, often existing beyond the reach of political institutions and divine authorities in Genshin Impact.

Their interests primarily revolve around the preservation and understanding of Irminsul, the ancient tree that contains the memories of the world. As revealed during the Windblume's Breath event in Genshin Impact's Version 3.5 event, this group is so influential that even Barbatos, the Anemo Archon, and Grand Master Varka of the Knights of Favonius have formal ties with it.

Tea party gathering of Hexenzirkel mages at a floating island in Falcon Coast, Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite the witches' power, they operate in secrecy, shaping the course of history without ever stepping into the spotlight. Although not all witches in Genshin Impact are affiliated with the Hexenzirkel, the members stand apart due to their unparalleled mastery over alchemy, divination, time, and fate.

Some Hexenzirkel witches may come from other worlds or timelines, making the group a key link between cosmic powers and Teyvat’s evolving story.

Who are the known members of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact so far?

Alice

Alice's official reveal for Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice is the founder of the Hexenzirkel and the most well-known member to players. She is known as Klee’s mother and is often regarded as a brilliant, eccentric adventurer; she even wrote the Teyvat Travel Guide in Genshin Impact.

Alice has demonstrated powers so great that she reshaped the Golden Apple Archipelago, and she also claims to have knowledge that even the gods lack. Her charisma and intellect have drawn many powerful women into her circle. Despite her absence from the main storyline, her fingerprints are all over Mondstadt’s major events.

Barbeloth

Barbeloth, better known as Mona’s teacher, is another member of the Hexenzirkel. An expert in astrology, she passed down her divination techniques to Mona, who still refers to her as a nagging mentor. Barbeloth’s knowledge likely extends beyond astrology and into metaphysical sciences, especially given her association with Irminsul in Genshin Impact.

Nicole

Nicole's official reveal for Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole is a mysterious figure who is rarely seen, but whose voice was heard guiding the Traveler after pivotal events involving Irminsul’s erasure of knowledge. She is described as someone who always knows the correct path and only appears when the world faces extraordinary upheaval.

Rhinedottir

Rhinedottir in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods' Limits (Image via HoYoverse)

Rhinedottir, or "Gold," is a controversial figure and a former Khaenri’ahn alchemist who practiced the forbidden art of Khemia. She is responsible for creating lifeforms like Durin, Albedo, and even the Rifthounds.

Despite her dangerous legacy, Rhinedottir is still considered a member of the Hexenzirkel, which implies an important role in the ongoing narrative. She is also one of the Five Sinners linked to the downfall of Khaenri’ah.

Andersdotter

Andersdotter is a deceased member of the Hexenzirkel and a famous Mondstadt author known for writing the beloved “Boar Princess” series. Her presence among the witches suggests that storytelling and record-keeping are as critical to the Hexenzirkel’s purpose as alchemy or prophecy.

I. Ivanovna N.

I. Ivanovna N. was the first mayor of Snezhnaya, and is now deceased. Her membership highlights the Hexenzirkel’s historical ties to political systems and the northern regions. It suggests their influence may have helped shape Snezhnaya’s ideology long before the rise of the Fatui.

Octavia

Octavia is the most enigmatic of the group. She is believed to be the absent member during the tea party scene depicted in the Windblume's Breath event. Described as a wanderer who never stays in one place, Octavia’s status remains unconfirmed. Some fan theories suggest she may have a time-related domain, which could explain her elusive nature.

Although characters like Lisa and La Signora are powerful witches in Genshin Impact, neither of them is part of the Hexenzirkel. Lisa even declined an invitation, prioritizing her freedom over other-worldly responsibilities.

Hexenzirkel’s lore and involvement in Genshin Impact's main story

An illustration of the Tripartite Conference (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hexenzirkel’s influence in Genshin Impact is beginning to emerge more prominently. The Tripartite Conference between the Church, the Knights of Favonius, and Barbatos is an agreement where the witches agreed to provide support to Mondstadt should the need arise.

This alliance suggests that the Hexenzirkel is invested in preserving balance within the region, and even across the entire continent.

Its ties to Irminsul places it in direct opposition to external forces like the Abyss Order and Celestia. The fact that Nicole was heard intervening after Irminsul’s data was altered highlights the group’s vigilance over the integrity of the world’s memories.

How many members are exactly present in Hexenzirkel?

Andersdotter statue in Simulanka (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hexenzirkel was shown with seven chairs in its official tea party cutscene in Windblume's Breath event, even when eight witches are depicted in the same scene. This has led to speculation that Octavia, or another unrevealed member, has simply not appeared yet.

Some believe Simulanka, a realm referenced in Imaginarium Theater and Summertide Scales and Tales event, could be home to other Hexenzirkel figures. Furthermore, the fact that some members are considered divine in other universes suggests that this group’s power transcends Teyvat entirely.

Scarlett, a Mondstadt NPC in Genshin Impact, once received praise from Alice in the event “Of Ballads and Brews.” While fans speculated this might hint at her recruitment, there has been no confirmation. Likewise, Mona’s ties through Barbeloth have stirred debates about whether she will inherit a seat in the coven someday.

The Hexenzirkel is one of the next major upcoming factions in Nod-Krai. As Genshin Impact’s lore expands with each update, the presence of figures like Nicole and the growing anticipation around Alice’s debut point to a larger narrative shift.

