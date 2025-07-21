Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the Fatui Harbingers before Nod-Krai 

The world of Genshin Impact continues to evolve with each major update, unraveling complex lore and introducing formidable characters. Among the most enigmatic and powerful of these are the Fatui Harbingers, the executive force carrying out the Tsaritsa’s will.

As we approach the highly anticipated region of Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, the mystery surrounding these eleven individuals continues to grow. This article explores everything about the Fatui Harbingers so far, from their ranks and personalities to their far-reaching influence on Teyvat’s future.

Genshin Impact’s eleven Fatui Harbingers: The enforcers of Tsaritsa’s will

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers are the top members of the Fatui organization. Each one commands immense authority granted by the Tsaritsa of Snezhnaya, along with power-enhancing Delusions. These tools allow them to operate beyond the limits of ordinary mortals, making them a critical threat to the existing balance of power in Teyvat.

Their power extends beyond the battlefield, as they wield significant sway in both political and financial affairs. From controlling regional banks to orchestrating international schemes, their reach is vast. Upon promotion, each Harbinger is given a new codename, reflecting their rank and persona, many of which are derived from Italian commedia dell'arte archetypes.

An overview of each Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact

Pierro: The Jester

The first Harbinger Pierro, and founder of the Fatui, is shrouded in mystery. Known as "The Jester," he orchestrated the organization to execute the Tsaritsa's vision. Pierro is responsible for recruiting other Harbingers, often extending personal invitations during what is known as the "frenzied banquet."

Pierro, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite his rare appearances in Genshin Impact, his authority is absolute. During Signora’s funeral, it was Pierro who quelled tensions among the other Harbingers, reinforcing his dominance.

Capitano: The Captain

Il Capitano, or Thrain, holds the highest ranking among the Harbingers. Known for his strength, integrity, and tactical brilliance, he has earned the admiration of his subordinates. He sacrificed himself to aid the Pyro Archon, fusing with the Lord of the Night to stabilize Natlan’s ley lines.

Capitano, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Though weakened by Khaenri'ah's immortality curse, he remained immensely powerful. The Pyro Archon, Mavuika, in Genshin Impact has acknowledged his strength, treating him as a rival who commands genuine respect.

Il Dottore: The Doctor

Zandik, known as Dottore, is the second Harbinger and arguably the most terrifying. Formerly dismissed from the Sumeru Akademiya due to unethical research practices, Dottore now pursues his scientific goals without moral limits.

Dottore, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

His obsession with elevating humans to godhood has led to dangerous experiments, including creating segmented clones of himself. Dottore’s work has deeply scarred individuals like Collei and played a pivotal role in Scaramouche's transformation. His intellect and disregard for human life make him one of the most feared Harbingers.

Columbina: The Damselette

Third in rank, Columbina exudes a serene yet unsettling aura. Characters like Tartaglia and the Wanderer warn others to avoid her at all costs. While she appears whimsical and disconnected, her power rivals that of a god.

Columbina in Nod-Krai shown in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods' Limits (Image via HoYoverse)

She is reportedly connected to the mysterious Palestar Edict and is currently being pursued at great cost, indicating her immense importance.

Arlecchino: The Knave

A playable Pyro character in Genshin Impact and the fourth Harbinger, Arlecchino, heads the House of the Hearth, which she treats as her family. Addressed as "Father" by her followers, she maintains a strict, ruthless leadership style.

Arlecchino, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Though loyal to her values, Arlecchino admits she would have killed Dottore long ago if not for his status. Her involvement in Project Stuzha highlights her importance in the Fatui’s long-term strategic planning.

Pulcinella: The Rooster

The fifth Harbinger, Pulcinella, is a politician and the mayor of a Snezhnayan city. His appearance in "A Winter Night's Lazzo" by Genshin Impact shows his loyalty to Fatui's cause.

Pulcinella, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Often working alongside Pantalone, he is known for calculated political maneuvering and is deeply involved in shaping Fatui leadership strategies.

Scaramouche: The Balladeer

Known today as Wanderer, Scaramouche once held the position of Sixth Harbinger. Though he was created as a puppet, his story became one of rebellion and revenge, especially directed at Dottore’s involvement.

Scaramouche as the Wanderer in the official art of "Inversion of Genesis" (Image via HoYoverse)

After acquiring and losing two Gnoses, he severed ties with the Fatui. His journey in the Archon Quest Interlude “Inversion of Genesis” explores his struggle for selfhood and free will. This is a contrast to the Harbingers' usual military roles.

Sandrone: The Marionette

Little is still known about Sandrone, the seventh Harbinger. Her codename suggests a fascination with puppetry or artificial life, which aligns with Fatui's technological ambitions. She is often speculated to have ties with automaton-based technologies.

Sandrone, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

La Signora: The Fair Lady

Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter, better known as La Signora, was the eighth Harbinger. Proud, beautiful, and ruthless, she played a significant role in Mondstadt and Inazuma's Archon Quests.

Signora's first in-game appearance during Mondstadt Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

She wielded both Cryo and Pyro abilities before being defeated by the Raiden Shogun in a duel. Her death prompted a rare full gathering of the Harbingers, highlighting her status in Genshin Impact.

Pantalone: The Regrator

Ninth-ranked Pantalone is Fatui's financier and considered the wealthiest of them all. He owns significant real estate, like the Goth Grand Hotel in Mondstadt, and is believed to be working closely with Pulcinella and Dottore. Pantalone's goal is to eliminate the gap between mortals and gods, which explains his alignment with Dottore’s research.

Pantalone, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia: The Childe

The eleventh and most familiar Harbinger to players, Tartaglia (or Childe), is both a warrior and a caring older brother in Genshin Impact. He is known for his dual Hydro and Electro capabilities and played a central role in the Liyue Archon Quest.

Tartaglia, as shown in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia hides his lethal skills behind a smile, but he’s one of Fatui's most dangerous fighters. His complex personality and family-driven motivations distinguish him from his peers.

The Fatui Harbingers are driven by their past, ideology, and individual ambition. With Nod-Krai on the horizon, we can expect even more revelations about their roles, relationships, and the Tsaritsa’s endgame. Whether allies or antagonists, the Harbingers continue to shape the world of Genshin Impact, both in lore and gameplay.

