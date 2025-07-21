Who is Pierro in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact continues to build on its deep and mysterious lore with every update. Of all the influential characters revealed so far, Pierro (Jester) stands as one of the most commanding figures.

As the Director of the Fatui and its first Harbinger, Pierro plays a pivotal role behind the scenes in Genshin Impact. Although he has only appeared briefly, most notably in the "A Winter Night’s Lazzo" teaser, his presence is felt across the game's story.

From the fall of Khaenri'ah to Fatui's covert operations across the Seven Nations, Pierro is a key architect of many of Teyvat’s most significant conflicts.

Pierro’s origin in Genshin Impact: From Khaenri'ah to the Fatui

Long before he became the Jester of the Fatui, Pierro was a royal mage in the lost kingdom of Khaenri’ah. He lived through the cataclysm that destroyed the nation and witnessed the "divine wrath" that followed the sages' disastrous actions.

Shade of Death places the curse of immortality on all Khaenri'ahns during the cataclysm (Image via HoYoverse)

Failing to stop them, Pierro was cursed with immortality, a mark left by the Shade of Death, Ronova. Disillusioned by what he saw as the universe's broken laws, he turned his back on the divine order and allied with the Tsaritsa of Snezhnaya, founding the Fatui to challenge Celestia’s control.

Pierro’s role as the first Harbinger

As the first and highest-ranking Fatui Harbinger, Pierro has been directly responsible for recruiting key figures into the organization, such as Dottore, Signora, Scaramouche, etc. All of those he handpicked for their unique talents and willingness to reject the world’s current order.

Pierro with his Fatui subordinates in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

He also orchestrated covert missions across Teyvat, including the sabotage of Tatarasuna and the distribution of Delusions during Inazuma’s civil unrest.

He appears to value results over morality, offering second chances to figures like Arlecchino and assigning them critical roles. Yet his actions show a certain sentimentality, especially in how he mourned Signora’s death, briefly dropping his stoic mask.

How is Pierro going to be shaped in Genshin Impact’s future?

Though he seldom appears directly, Pierro’s influence is embedded in the unfolding narrative of Genshin Impact. From manipulating events in Liyue and Inazuma to deploying Harbingers on missions related to the Abyss, it seems like a long-term strategy that ties back to his Khaenri’ahn roots.

His connection to the Traveler’s sibling and his disdain for the “foundational principles” of the world suggest he’s working towards overthrowing the divine authority.

As the game continues to unravel the mysteries behind the Fatui and the upcoming region of Nod-Krai, Pierro may one day step out from the shadows. He might not just be the Jester but a tragic figure driven by betrayal and survival in his past, and seeking revenge for it.

