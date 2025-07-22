Genshin Impact Nod-Krai trailer reveals Varka and Alice

After years of teasing, HoYoverse has finally revealed Varka and Alice in Genshin Impact's latest Nod-Krai teaser, titled "Moonlit Ballad of the Night." The footage reveals their full design, which players in the community have been waiting for, and also confirms their element types.

This article further discusses Alice and Varka's reveal in the latest Nod-Krai teaser, along with some other info that Travelers would want to know.

Genshin Impact: Varka and Alice design revealed

Varka and Alice finally revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Genshin Impact teaser has revealed all the characters who will appear in the Nod-Krai main story, including Varka and Alice. HoYoverse has teased them since the beginning of the game, but they had yet to make an appearance. Fortunately, the released footage finally unveils the pair's designs, and they look amazing.

Varka has a tall, muscular build with a few scars on his left arm and face, indicating his experience in multiple battles, which is also quite fitting for the Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius.

Varka's vision (Image via HoYoverse)

The teaser also shows Varka holding Wolf's Gravestone, confirming he is a Claymore user. Furthermore, he is an Anemo character, and his vision can be seen hanging on the left side of his coat.

Alice in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, Alice, as expected, has long blonde hair and wears a large witch hat with a very unique design, quite different from the one in the Prelude to Moonlight teaser. Furthermore, similar to her daughter, she has elf-like ears and has a Pyro vision, which can be seen attached to her hat.

While the teaser doesn't show Alice using any weapon, it wouldn't be surprising if she is a Catalyst user since she is a witch.

Varka and Alice voice actors

Here is a list of Varka's voice actors in all the languages:

Japanese - Sugita Tomokazu

Korean - Park Sang-hoon

Chinese - Hao Xianghai

As of this writing, Varka's English VA has not been announced.

Listed below are Alice's voice actors in all four languages:

English - Rachel Kimsey

Japanese - Inoue Kikuko

Korean - Yeo Min-jeong

Chinese - Zhang Qi

More details about Varka and Alice's launch will be revealed once Nod-Krai releases in Genshin Impact. As they are prominent figures in the story, they are expected to be strong playable characters as well.

