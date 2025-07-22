Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Teaser: All upcoming characters revealed

HoYoverse’s latest teaser for Genshin Impact offers a first look at Nod-Krai, the upcoming region that sheds light on the story of the Moon sisters. The video showcases an ensemble of new and long-awaited characters, each representing different factions and roles expanding Teyvat's narrative.

Here's a breakdown of all characters confirmed in the Nod-Krai teaser and what their appearance may suggest.

All new Nod-Krai characters' roadmap in Genshin Impact

1) Varka: Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius

Varka, a long-anticipated figure from Mondstadt, finally makes his appearance in the latest teaser. As the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, he is expected to have considerable combat experience and leadership qualities.

Varka official reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

His armor design reflects traditional knightly aesthetics combined with the ruggedness of an explorer. This possibly indicates his role in the upcoming conflicts between factions beyond the boundaries of Mondstadt.

2) Nefer

Little is known about Nefer beyond their striking design. Their visual style suggests a possible connection to an ancient species or technical experimentation.

Nefer (Image via HoYoverse)

This places them in the newer factions possibly in alliance with the Knights of Favonius in Nod-Krai. Nefer also means beauty in ancient Egyptian. It is also a reference to Nefertiti, an Egyptian queen who was the royal wife of Pharoah Akhenaten.

3) Flins: A representative of the Lightkeepers faction

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins is introduced as a member of the Lightkeepers, a faction not previously mentioned in-game. This faction is responsible for protecting the land against the Wild Hunt (Abyss) faction.

Flins from Lightkeepers (Image via HoYoverse)

Their appearance suggests a group focused on safeguarding or regulating light-based powers or relics. This can be possibly tied to a new mechanic or elemental lore in Genshin Impact.

4) Nicole: Scholar of the Hexenzirkel

Nicole, known in-game as the mysterious “N,” finally takes form as a dignified member of the Hexenzirkel, the council of witches to which Alice also belongs. She narrates part of the teaser and seems to represent a rational, metaphysical perspective within the unfolding story in Genshin Impact.

Nicole "N" of the Hexenzirkel (Image via HoYoverse)

Visually, Nicole resembles an elf with wings, possibly relaying her connection to the Snowland Fae faction. Nicole’s presence further confirms that the Hexenzirkel may be central to uncovering truths about the universe beyond Teyvat.

5) Lauma from Frostmoon Scions

Lauma is affiliated with the Frostmoon Scions, a group speculated to deal with powers and faith in the Frostmoon. Her design, which is likely Latvian/Lithuanian inspired, evokes solitude and devotion.

Lauma from Frostmoon Scions (Image via HoYoverse)

This potentially connects her to the history of Frostmoon scions as descendants from the civilization of Hyperborea, the golden city.

6) Jahoda: A new mysterious identity

Jahoda (Image via HoYoverse)

Jahoda remains the most ambiguous character. She is seen wearing googles and the attire of an adventurer or a pilot. Based on their attire, it is likely they are connected with the Treasure Hoarders or the Voynich guild faction in Nod-Krai.

7) Durin's human form

Durin, the fallen dragon of Mondstadt, appears in human form after the events of Genshin Impact's Paralogism Archon Quest.

Durin's human form (Image via HoYoverse)

His appearance in Nod-Krai may hint at a transformation rooted in alchemical resurrection or timeline disruption.

8) Alice: Veteran of the Hexenzirkel

Alice, the famed adventurer and mother of Klee, finally steps into the spotlight. A senior member of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact, she may serve as a guiding figure in the Nod-Krai narrative.

Alice from Hexenzirkel (Image via HoYoverse)

She is seen wearing the iconic witch hat and motifs that are similar to those of Klee's.

9) Aino

Aino is a character hinted at in the previous Nod-Krai teaser during Genshin Impact's version 5.8 livestream.

Aino (Image via HoYoverse)

Her design incorporates a green jacket and motifs likely related to the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, just like that of Ineffa. Some members of the Genshin Impact community mention that she resembles an ELF in Honkai Impact 3rd.

10) Sandrone: The puppeteer

Sandrone returns as the puppeteer Fatui Harbinger, accompanied by automatons and clad in her signature Victorian-era attire.

Sandrone (Image via HoYoverse)

Her expanded role in Nod-Krai could tie into the Fatui’s control over ruin-based technology.

11) Columbina: The Damselette

Columbina, known for her ethereal singing and unsettling serenity, appears again. This time, she comes with more narrative weight as the "Moon Maiden." Her mysterious demeanor reinforces her role as one of the most enigmatic Harbingers, possibly tied to divine music, dreams, or illusions.

Columbina, the "Moon Maiden" (Image via HoYoverse)

She is seen wearing white clothes with celestial motifs, likely linking to her history as an angel. She talks about the Moon possibly falling, hinting at the lore that is set to unfold in Nod-Krai.

The Nod-Krai teaser marks a significant narrative expansion in Genshin Impact, introducing new characters. These characters hint at what's to come in lore. and push the boundaries of the game’s world-building. From long-awaited figures like Varka and Alice to newcomers like Nefer and Lauma, these introductions suggest a layered story ahead, rich with mystery, ideology, and transformation.

