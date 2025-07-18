Ineffa is a new 5-star character in Genshin Impact and will be released as a playable unit in version 5.8. The developers have officially confirmed that the robot from Nod-Krai will be featured on the first phase banners, which will be available for three weeks.

Ad

This article covers Ineffa's release dates and timings across different time zones and features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Genshin Impact.

Ineffa release date and countdown in Genshin Impact

Ineffa is in the first half of version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Ineffa will be available in the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.8, which means her banner will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of Ineffa's release timings across various regions:

America (July 29, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 30, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 30, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Travelers can also refer to the universal countdown below to check out the time until Ineffa's banner is released globally:

Ad

Ad

Ineffa's signature weapon, Fractured Halo, will also be available on the weapon Event Wish for a limited time. Travelers can try their luck on that banner too if they're pulling for the upcoming Nod-Krai character.

More about Ineffa

Ineffa's Elemental Skill creates a shield and summons a robot (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa is a 5-star Electro character from Nod-Krai, and her weapon type is Polearm. Her kit will introduce a new Elemental reaction called the Lunar-Charged, which is a variation of Electro-Charged, and can trigger critical hits. When Ineffa is in the party, all the Electro-Charged reactions triggered by her party members will convert to Lunar-Charged reactions.

Ad

After Ineffa uses her Elemental Skill, she creates a shield and summons a robot that periodically deals AoE Electro DMG, making her a good off-field damage dealer. When she casts her Elemental Burst, she launches her robot at her enemies to deal AoE Electro DMG. Furthermore, after dealing the damage, her robot stays on the field to continue dealing damage at intervals.

Ineffa's kit looks pretty interesting, and the new Lunar-Charged could become a popular reaction in the upcoming Genshin Impact updates.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.