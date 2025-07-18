Ineffa is a new 5-star character in Genshin Impact and will be released as a playable unit in version 5.8. The developers have officially confirmed that the robot from Nod-Krai will be featured on the first phase banners, which will be available for three weeks.
This article covers Ineffa's release dates and timings across different time zones and features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until her debut in Genshin Impact.
Ineffa release date and countdown in Genshin Impact
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As mentioned, Ineffa will be available in the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.8, which means her banner will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).
Here is a list of Ineffa's release timings across various regions:
America (July 29, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (July 30, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (July 30, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Travelers can also refer to the universal countdown below to check out the time until Ineffa's banner is released globally:
Ineffa's signature weapon, Fractured Halo, will also be available on the weapon Event Wish for a limited time. Travelers can try their luck on that banner too if they're pulling for the upcoming Nod-Krai character.
More about Ineffa
Ineffa is a 5-star Electro character from Nod-Krai, and her weapon type is Polearm. Her kit will introduce a new Elemental reaction called the Lunar-Charged, which is a variation of Electro-Charged, and can trigger critical hits. When Ineffa is in the party, all the Electro-Charged reactions triggered by her party members will convert to Lunar-Charged reactions.
After Ineffa uses her Elemental Skill, she creates a shield and summons a robot that periodically deals AoE Electro DMG, making her a good off-field damage dealer. When she casts her Elemental Burst, she launches her robot at her enemies to deal AoE Electro DMG. Furthermore, after dealing the damage, her robot stays on the field to continue dealing damage at intervals.
Ineffa's kit looks pretty interesting, and the new Lunar-Charged could become a popular reaction in the upcoming Genshin Impact updates.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.