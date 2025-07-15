How to pre-farm for Ineffa in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Ineffa is a new Electro character who will be released in Genshin Impact 5.8, as indicated by her drip marketing. According to official information from HoYoverse, Ineffa is the only new character to be introduced in the upcoming 5.8 update. However, the details regarding her weapon type and rarity have not been officially announced.

Ad

Leakers such as Seele, X1, and Dimbreath have shared the details of Ineffa's character kit, gameplay, constellations, and her ascension materials. Based on these details, you can pre-farm for the new character if you want to.

On that note, this article will list the pre-farm guide for the Electro unit Ineffa, which will be released in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumored information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 drip marketing reveals Ineffa, an upcoming playable character

Ineffa's ascension materials in Genshin Impact, based on leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leakers such as Seele and X1 have shared the details regarding the ascension materials required for leveling up Ineffa to level 90, and all of her talents to level 10. Based on these details, her ascension materials are as follows:

Mora - 7,100,000

- 7,100,000 Hero's Wit - 419

- 419 Sentry's Wooden Whistle - 36

- 36 Warrior's Metal Whistle - 96

- 96 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle - 129

- 129 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver - 1

- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone - 6

- 6 Glowing Hornshroom - 168

- 168 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator - 46

- 46 Crown of Insight - 3

- 3 Teachings of Conflict - 9

- 9 Guide to Conflict - 63

- 63 Philosophies of Conflict - 114

- 114 Eroded Sunfire - 18

Ad

Ineffa requires the Glowing Hornshroom regional materials from the Natlan region, according to leaked information. These materials can be found near the Ochkanatlan and the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe regions. You can gather up to 72 Glowing Hornshrooms from all of these areas.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 banners leaked

The leakers have claimed that Ineffa would need the Secret Source Airflow Accumulator materials, which can be obtained by spending resin after defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss. As for the enemy drops, she is rumored to use the materials dropped after defeating the Sauroform Tribal Warriors. These enemies can be spotted in various locations throughout Natlan.

Ad

Since HoYoverse has officially confirmed that Ineffa would be an Electro character, you'll need various drops of the Vajrada Amethyst materials to ascend her. Based on leaked information, it appears that she requires the Conflict talent materials, which can be obtained from the Natlan domain, specifically in Blazing Ruins, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Lastly, the rumored weekly boss drops that she requires for her talents are Eroded Sunfire. To obtain them, you must defeat the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire boss on level 70 or above, and this domain is called Stone Stele Records.

Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa weapon: Name, stats, and ascension materials leaked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.