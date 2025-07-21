Genshin Impact Lauma early kit leak

Lauma is a new character in Genshin Impact, teased in the latest teaser for the upcoming Nod-Krai region. HoYoverse has also officially revealed the details of her VAs for some major languages. Furthermore, based on the description of this teaser, it seems that she is a member of the Frostmoon Scions faction.In the Nod-Krai preview teaser, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted Lauma's vision in one of the scenes. Players have observed that she has a Dendro vision, so there's a high chance that she could be playable. Early leaks regarding Lauma suggest that she may be released in the second half of version 6.0.This article describes the early character kit leaks for the Dendro unit Lauma in Genshin Impact.Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 characters leakedEarly character kit leaks for Lauma in Genshin ImpactLauma kit crumbs via kokomi byu/ISRUKRENG inGenshin_Impact_LeaksEver since the new Nod-Krai teaser was dropped, fans have been excited to learn more about this mysterious character, Lauma, from the Frostmoon Scions faction. Based on what we know so far, we can say that her home is on Hiisi Island, since it's the home of the Frostmoon Scions. Furthermore, she has a Dendro vision in this teaser.Lauma also likely has a special traversal skill, as she transformed into a Centaur-like creature in the teaser. Since she has a vision, fans are expecting her to be released as a playable character sometime during the Nod-Krai updates. Early leaks imply that she could be released as early as version 6.0.Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss enemies leakedSome prominent and trusted leakers, Team Mew and Kokomi, have claimed that Lauma is a Dendro Catalyst user, rumored to be released in the second half of Version 6.0. Furthermore, they have also shared early leaks regarding her character kit. Based on these details, Lauma's rumored kit is as follows:Elemental Skill: Has off-field Dendro application and follows the active character. AoE of this ability is rumored to be similar to that of Kirara's skills.Elemental Burst: Grants a special effect for a short duration. During this time, Lauma gains special stacks. When any team member triggers a Lunar Bloom reaction, one stack is consumed to boost the damage of the resulting Dendro core.Passive Talent: When a team member triggers the Bloom reaction, it will instead become a Lunar Bloom reaction.According to leaks shared by Team Mew, this Lunar Bloom reaction may have a similar formula to that of the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction. Furthermore, the Dendro cares generated by Lunar Bloom can crit, turn into Hyperbloom or Burgeon reactions, and can also be converted into the special Bountiful Cores generated by Nilou.They have also claimed that Lauma has healing ability, but this is limited to her C1. Based on these leaked details and kit information, Lauma would likely be a support unit, and characters like Nilou could benefit from her kit.Also read: Genshin Impact leaks hint at Aino release version, element, and rarity