Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss enemies leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:44 GMT
Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King and Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Image via HoYoverse)
Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King and Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Image via HoYoverse)

The enemy lineup for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update has been leaked. Travelers can expect the next reset to be quite challenging since it will feature multiple overworld bosses and a new local legend. Additionally, the buff in the first half will supposedly favor Ineffa because of the new Elemental Reaction.

This article covers all the enemies that will be in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.8, based on the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemies and buffs leaked

HomDGcat is a reliable source for leaks, and they have leaked the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 5.8.

also-read-trending Trending

Floor 12 Chamber 1

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)
Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

First half

  • Eremite Desert Clearwater x4 - 613,287 HP
  • Eremite Sunfrost x2 - 613,287 HP
  • Eremite Daythunder x2 - 681,430 HP
  • Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x2 - 851,787 HP
  • Eremite Stone Enchanter x2 - 851,787 HP

Second half

  • Fluid Avatar of Lava x1 - 1,294,717 HP
  • Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King x1 - 4,599,652 HP

The first half will feature many Eremite enemies. Unfortunately, they won't spawn at the same time, and only a few of them will remain on the field at one time. You must defeat the ones on the field for others to spawn, which will be quite annoying.

Meanwhile, the second half has one elite enemy and an overworld boss. While they have high HP, they shouldn't be too difficult to beat.

Floor 12 Chamber 2

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)
Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

First half

  • Ruin Scout x4 - 811,134 HP
  • Ruin Cruiser x3 - 579,382 HP
  • Ruin Destroyer x2 - 579,382 HP
  • Ruin Drake: Earthguard x3 - 1,351,891 HP

Second half

  • Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation x1 - 1,351,891 HP
  • Jadeplume Terrorshroom x1 - 2,703,781 HP

The first half of the second chamber has a lot of Ruin enemies that will spawn after you defeat the ones on the field. In the second half, you will face another elite enemy and an overworld boss.

Floor 12 Chamber 3

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)
Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Chamber 1 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

First half

  • The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc x1 - 4,159,501 HP

Second half

  • Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device x1 - 5,407,352 HP

A new local legend will be in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.8's Spiral Abyss. The enemy is weak against Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged attacks, so it's best to bring Electro and Hydro characters.

Lastly, the second half has another Natlan boss. While it is an easy enemy, it has the highest HP among all the enemies on Floor 12.

Version 5.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 buffs

Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.8 is expected to have the following buffs:

  • First half - Characters' Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG increased by 75%.
  • Second half - Characters' Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt to opponents increased by 75%.

As of this writing, Ineffa is the only character who can trigger Lunar-Charged reactions, so she will be one of the best characters to bring in this reset.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
