Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss enemies leaked

The enemy lineup for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update has been leaked. Travelers can expect the next reset to be quite challenging since it will feature multiple overworld bosses and a new local legend. Additionally, the buff in the first half will supposedly favor Ineffa because of the new Elemental Reaction.
This article covers all the enemies that will be in Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.8, based on the leaks.
Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemies and buffs leaked
HomDGcat is a reliable source for leaks, and they have leaked the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup in Genshin Impact 5.8.
Floor 12 Chamber 1
First half
- Eremite Desert Clearwater x4 - 613,287 HP
- Eremite Sunfrost x2 - 613,287 HP
- Eremite Daythunder x2 - 681,430 HP
- Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x2 - 851,787 HP
- Eremite Stone Enchanter x2 - 851,787 HP
Second half
- Fluid Avatar of Lava x1 - 1,294,717 HP
- Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King x1 - 4,599,652 HP
The first half will feature many Eremite enemies. Unfortunately, they won't spawn at the same time, and only a few of them will remain on the field at one time. You must defeat the ones on the field for others to spawn, which will be quite annoying.
Meanwhile, the second half has one elite enemy and an overworld boss. While they have high HP, they shouldn't be too difficult to beat.
Floor 12 Chamber 2
First half
- Ruin Scout x4 - 811,134 HP
- Ruin Cruiser x3 - 579,382 HP
- Ruin Destroyer x2 - 579,382 HP
- Ruin Drake: Earthguard x3 - 1,351,891 HP
Second half
- Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation x1 - 1,351,891 HP
- Jadeplume Terrorshroom x1 - 2,703,781 HP
The first half of the second chamber has a lot of Ruin enemies that will spawn after you defeat the ones on the field. In the second half, you will face another elite enemy and an overworld boss.
Floor 12 Chamber 3
First half
- The Last Survivor of Tenochtzitoc x1 - 4,159,501 HP
Second half
- Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device x1 - 5,407,352 HP
A new local legend will be in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.8's Spiral Abyss. The enemy is weak against Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged attacks, so it's best to bring Electro and Hydro characters.
Lastly, the second half has another Natlan boss. While it is an easy enemy, it has the highest HP among all the enemies on Floor 12.
Version 5.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 buffs
Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 5.8 is expected to have the following buffs:
- First half - Characters' Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG increased by 75%.
- Second half - Characters' Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt to opponents increased by 75%.
As of this writing, Ineffa is the only character who can trigger Lunar-Charged reactions, so she will be one of the best characters to bring in this reset.
