Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss Guide: Strategies and best team comps

The Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss refresh has brought with itself new Ley Line disorders, enemy line-ups, and gameplay strategies. The current rotation of Spiral Abyss features enemies such as the Maguu Kenki, the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device, Eroding Avatars of Lava, and the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King. Some of these bosses are pretty tanky and also hit hard, so making sure that you pick the right team compositions is key to achieving a full clear of Spiral Abyss.

This article discusses the best teams to use for Floors 11 and 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss, along with some general tips and strategies to help you clear the chambers quickly.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best team choices for Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Floor 11 of the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss has the following Ley Line disorders:

First half : Cryo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 60%.

: Cryo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 60%. Second half: Pyro DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 60%.

As evident from these buffs, picking Cryo-based teams for the first half, and Pyro-based teams for the second half is the best way to easily clear Floor 11. Here are some team compositions that you can use:

First half

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Shenhe

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Yelan

Wriothesley + Furina + Shenhe + Xilonen

Ayaka + Escoffier + Furina + Shenhe

The first chamber in the first half of Floor 11 is a monolith defense chamber, so using AoE DPS units who can quickly clear out the multiple waves of enemies is a good choice. The Maguu Kenki is the featured boss in the third chamber of Floor 11, so you will need a well-built hypercarry unit who can dish out decent amounts of damage. Keep in the mind that the Maguu Kenki is immune to being Frozen, so you cannot trigger any Freeze reactions while fighting it.

Second half

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Arlecchino + Yelan + Zhongli + Bennett

Hu Tao + Furina + Yelan + Xilonen

Lyney + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

The second half of Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 consists of enemies such as the Consecrated Beasts, Veteran Phantasms, and Lawachurls. Using a Pyro-based team is essential for this half, as you will need to take down the Frostarm Lawachurl's Cryo shield with Pyro application. Single-target DPS units are preferable for this half, although you can easily use AoE DPS characters as well.

Floor 12

Best team choices for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

These are the Ley Line disorders for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss:

First half : Cryo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%.

: Cryo DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%. Second half: Nightsoul-aligned DMG dealt by all party members is increased by 75%.

These Ley Line disorders require you to pick Cryo-based teams for the first half, and teams with Natlan units for the second half. Here are some team compositions you can use to clear Floor 12 of the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Shenhe

Skirk + Escoffier + Furina + Yelan

Wriothesley + Furina + Shenhe + Xilonen

Ayaka + Escoffier + Kazuha + Kokomi

5-star Cryo unit Skirk is the best character to clear the first half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss. Not only can she deal incredible amounts of frontloaded damage, she is also a very fast attacker, meaning that you can quickly defeat the enemies before they have a chance of landing a hit on you. A Freeze team is essential for defeating the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in the first chamber, and will also help in clearing the other chambers, since they all feature enemies who can be CC-ed and frozen.

Second half

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Kinich + Emilie + Xiangling + Bennett

Chasca + Furina + Xiangling + Bennett

Mavuika + Citlali + Iansan + Bennett

The second half of the first chamber of Floor 12 features the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss, for whom you will either need Masters of the Night-Wind Natlan units such as Citlali and Ororon, or a minimum of two Pyro units on your team who can quickly take down the Radiant Reflections spawned by the boss (using Melt reactions). The Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King featured in chamber three is pretty tanky, so you should try and light the Flamegranates it shoots out on fire so as to deal additional damage to boss.

