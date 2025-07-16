Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream date, time, and countdown

The Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream is set to go live on July 18, 2025, and it will showcase the content coming with the upcoming update. The next patch of the game is set to introduce the highly anticipated summer event, and the official key art showcases the Monstadt and Natlan cast meeting each other. Besides the summer celebrations, the update will also bring in a new character, Ineffa, to Genshin Impact.

This article will cover the date and time for the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 5.8 Special Program livestream date and time

HoYoverse has announced the Special Program for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update, which will premiere on July 18, 2025, at 8 AM EDT (UTC -4). The upcoming update is set to bring in a new character, Ineffa, who is set to become the latest 5-star in Genshin Impact.

The upcoming patch is also likely the final Natlan update, as the traveler will soon depart for Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, the game's next major region and story arc. Let's take a look at when the livestream will premiere on the game's official YouTube and Twitch Channels:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT, UTC -7): On July 18 at 5:00 am

On July 18 at 5:00 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT, UTC -6): On July 18 at 6:00 am

On July 18 at 6:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT, UTC -5): On July 18 at 7:00 am

On July 18 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT, UTC -4): On July 18 at 8:00 am

On July 18 at 8:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST, UTC +2): On July 18 at 2:00 pm

On July 18 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC +5:30): On July 18 at 5:30 pm

On July 18 at 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8): On July 18 at 8:00 pm

On July 18 at 8:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST, UTC +9): On July 18 at 8:00 pm

On July 18 at 8:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time ( AEST, UTC +10): On July 18 at 10:00 pm

( On July 18 at 10:00 pm New Zealand Standard Time NZST, UTC +12: On July 19 at 12:00 am

Below you can find a counter till the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream premieres.

What can you expect from the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream

Version 5.8 is set to bring the highly anticipated annual summer update, a special celebration where the Traveler hangs out with his friends he made throughout his journey before he heads off to his next destination. From the looks of the promotional image, Venti, Bennet, Mualani, and Chasca in Genshin Impact will join us this time around.

Bennet's new look also indicates that it is likely that he will receive a new outfit that will likely be free.

