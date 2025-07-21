Genshin Impact leaks hint at Aino release version, element, and rarity

Aino is an upcoming character rumored to be released in Genshin Impact 6.0. Officially revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, she was introduced as part of Ineffa's teaser. Ever since her first appearance, players have been curious to know when she might become playable. Recent leaks have hinted at her not only being playable in Genshin Impact 6.0 but also arriving as a free unit that will be given out to players after the version update.Read on to learn more about Aino's supposed release window, element, rarity, and availability in Genshin Impact.Note: Information in this article has been sourced from leaks and is subject to change before official release.Aino might be a free character releasing in Genshin Impact 6.0, as per leaks 6.0 characters via seele by u/ISRUKRENG in Genshin_Impact_Leaks Reputed informant Seele Leaks has hinted at Aino's release version, as well as her element and rarity. As per this leak, Aino will be released in Genshin Impact 6.0 as a 4-star Hydro unit who wields a Claymore as her weapon of choice. With Aino's design already made official by HoYoverse, we know that she uses the short female child model and has long pink hair. However, her brief appearance in Ineffa's teaser did not reveal much else, so players must wait for more information (either via official sources or from leaks). One copy of Aino hydro 4 star is available for free to complete puzzles which require lunar reactions via unc pighater by u/bluespecial61 in Genshin_Impact_Leaks Meanwhile, leaker Uncle Pighater has disclosed information stating that Aino might be a free unit who will be given out to all players in Genshin Impact 6.0. With Lunar reactions being introduced in the game starting from version 5.8, players will need special units that can trigger these reactions. 5-star character Ineffa (releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8) is one such unit who can trigger Lunar-Charged reactions while present in the team. Since players who do not pull for Ineffa will be unable to trigger this reaction, it is sensible to introduce Aino as a free Hydro unit who can help trigger the new Lunar-based reactions. These will be necessary for solving puzzles in Nod-Krai.For further information about Aino and her kit, players can either stay tuned for future Genshin Impact 6.0 leaks or wait for official announcements from HoYoverse.Also read — Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actorsFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.