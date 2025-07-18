  • home icon
  Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors



By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:51 GMT
Aino VA in Genshin Impact
Here's all the details of Aino's VAs in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Aino is a new character introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream. Hailing from the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, she is also the designer of Ineffa. Although much information about her isn't revealed, HoYoverse has officially released the details regarding her voice actors.

This article provides details about Aino's VAs in Genshin for English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, as well as some of their notable roles in anime and video games.

English voice actor of Aino in Genshin Impact

Aina is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, teased in the trailer for version 5.8. It seems that she could be introduced in the new Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon Prelude "The Journey Home". However, we may not meet her in this update, as she is likely from the Nod-Krai region.

HoYoverse has officially released the details of Aino's VAs for the major languages. Her EN VA is Annabel Brook, who is also an actress, stunt double, and stunt performer. Some of her major roles include:

  • Hanno Yeft from Doctor Who
  • Ella (voice) from Split Fiction
  • Bethany McAllister (voice) from Doctors

She had performed stunts for numerous famous TV series and movies, including Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Bay, Eternals, Shetland, The Flash, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Japanese voice actor of Aino in Genshin Impact

Aino's JP VA is the very famous actress Takamori Natsumi, a prominent voice actor in the scene for many years. Some of her most notable works in the anime industry include:

  • Mei from Another
  • Vertin from Reverse: 1999
  • Gummy from Arknights
  • IJN Yudachi and KMS Z1 from Azur Lane
  • Aliza from Granblue Fantasy
  • Ao Sorakado from Summer Pockets
  • Misaki Kamiigusa from The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
  • Miku Maekawa from the Idolmaster Cinderella Girls

Chinese voice actor of Aino in Genshin Impact

Ge ZiRui is the Chinese voice actor for Aino, and some of her famous works in the industry are as follows:

  • Huohuo from Honkai: Star Rail
  • Burnice from Zenless Zone Zero
  • Bailing from Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Papyrus and Caper from Arknights
  • Little Changli from Wuthering Waves
  • Little Bianca from Path to Nowhere

Korean voice actor of Aino in Genshin Impact

Jo Kyoung-i is the Korean voice actor for Aino, and below are some of her previous roles in the voice acting industry:

  • Yanfei from Genshin Impact
  • Cyrene from Honkai: Star Rail
  • Amamiya Mirei from Solo Leveling: Arise

Besides her VAs, we don't have much information about Aino. To learn more about her, readers must wait for the Archon Quest in version 5.8 or until HoYoverse officially releases further details.

