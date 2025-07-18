Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Aino is a new character introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream. Hailing from the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop, she is also the designer of Ineffa. Although much information about her isn't revealed, HoYoverse has officially released the details regarding her voice actors. This article provides details about Aino's VAs in Genshin for English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, as well as some of their notable roles in anime and video games.Also read — Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream summary: New characters, banners, events, and moreEnglish voice actor of Aino in Genshin ImpactAina is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, teased in the trailer for version 5.8. It seems that she could be introduced in the new Archon Quest Song of the Welkin Moon Prelude &quot;The Journey Home&quot;. However, we may not meet her in this update, as she is likely from the Nod-Krai region.HoYoverse has officially released the details of Aino's VAs for the major languages. Her EN VA is Annabel Brook, who is also an actress, stunt double, and stunt performer. Some of her major roles include:Hanno Yeft from Doctor WhoElla (voice) from Split FictionBethany McAllister (voice) from DoctorsShe had performed stunts for numerous famous TV series and movies, including Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Bay, Eternals, Shetland, The Flash, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.Japanese voice actor of Aino in Genshin ImpactAino's JP VA is the very famous actress Takamori Natsumi, a prominent voice actor in the scene for many years. Some of her most notable works in the anime industry include:Mei from AnotherVertin from Reverse: 1999Gummy from ArknightsIJN Yudachi and KMS Z1 from Azur LaneAliza from Granblue FantasyAo Sorakado from Summer PocketsMisaki Kamiigusa from The Pet Girl of SakurasouMiku Maekawa from the Idolmaster Cinderella GirlsChinese voice actor of Aino in Genshin ImpactGe ZiRui is the Chinese voice actor for Aino, and some of her famous works in the industry are as follows:Huohuo from Honkai: Star RailBurnice from Zenless Zone ZeroBailing from Honkai Impact 3rdPapyrus and Caper from ArknightsLittle Changli from Wuthering WavesLittle Bianca from Path to NowhereKorean voice actor of Aino in Genshin ImpactJo Kyoung-i is the Korean voice actor for Aino, and below are some of her previous roles in the voice acting industry:Yanfei from Genshin ImpactCyrene from Honkai: Star RailAmamiya Mirei from Solo Leveling: AriseBesides her VAs, we don't have much information about Aino. To learn more about her, readers must wait for the Archon Quest in version 5.8 or until HoYoverse officially releases further details.