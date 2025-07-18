Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream summary: New characters, banners, events, and more

The recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream revealed a plethora of details regarding the upcoming version. Starting from brand-new characters to rerun banners, new maps, events, and quests, players will have plenty of content to experience once version 5.8 goes live. Three redemption codes were also issued during the livestream, which can be exchanged to claim valuable in-game rewards.

This article provides a summary of all the information revealed by the developers in the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream overview

New character

Upcoming 5-star character Ineffa (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa is the only new 5-star character releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8. She is an Electro unit hailing from Nod-Krai, and is the first playable Nod-Krai character to be added to the game. Ineffa is a DPS character who will be introducing the brand new Lunar-Charged reaction to Genshin Impact, and is expected to be a strong damage-dealing unit.

New event wishes (Banners)

As per standard pattern, there will be two Event Wish banners in Genshin Impact 5.8, and they are:

Phase I

Genshin Impact 5.8 Event Wish banners Phase I (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Citlali (5-star Cryo)

Phase II

Genshin Impact 5.8 Event Wish banners Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

Mualani (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Chasca (5-star Anemo)

New weapons

5-star weapon Fractured Halo (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa's signature weapon Fractured Halo will also be released alongside her event wish banner in Genshin Impact 5.8. Fractured Halo is a 5-star Polearm that will be featured in the first half weapon banner, and players who are planning on pulling for Ineffa can also consider getting her signature weapon, as it is tailored to her unique kit mechanism, and is her best-in-slot weapon option.

4-star event weapon Flame-Forged Insight )Image via HoYoverse)

A free 4-star Claymore titled Flame-Forged Insight can be obtained by playing the Sunspray Summer Resort event, which is the flagship event of the patch.

New Archon Quest

A new Archon Quest will be available in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Archon quest titled "Song of the Welkin Moon Prelude The Journey Home" will be available for players to experience once Genshin Impact 5.8 goes live. This quest will feature Ineffa, along with other characters such as Chasca, Citlali, and Xilonen.

New regions

New map 'Easybreeze Holiday Resort' (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced in the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, a new summer map titled "Easybreeze Holiday Resort" will be added to the game. However, unlike previous summer map expansions, this region will be a permanent addition to the game, and will not disappear once version 5.8 ends. This map will also have Pyroculi scattered across various locations, which can be collected and used to level up the Natlan Statue of the Seven to its maximum level.

Mare Jivari in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will also be able to explore the much-awaited region of Mare Jivari in Genshin Impact 5.8. However, only a certain area of the Mare Jivari map will be available for exploration in version 5.8, with the rest of the map being unveiled in later updates.

New Elemental reaction

A new Elemental reaction titled Lunar-Charged will be added to Genshin Impact in version 5.8. This reaction can be triggered with the application of Hydro and Electro, and summons a thundercloud that deals continuous Electro DMG to enemies that are affected by both Hydro and Electro.

Lunar-Charged reactions can only be triggered when Ineffa is in the team. As long as she is present in your current team, all standard Electro-Charged reactions will be automatically converted to Lunar-Charged reactions, which can deal critical hits.

New skins

Yelan and Bennett will be getting new skins (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan and Bennett will be getting new new skins in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. Yelan's skin is a 4-star skin titled "Tranquil Banquet" that players can buy from the in-game Shop, while Bennett's skin is a free 4-star skin titled "Adventures in Blazing Hue" that can be obtained for free by playing the Sunspray Summer Resort event.

New events

Players can participate in the following events in Genshin Impact 5.8:

Sunspray Summer Resort

Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude of the Frozen Veil

Ley Line Overflow

Stygian Onslaught

Nod-Krai teaser

A short teaser showcasing some of the upcoming characters and visuals from Nod-Krai was revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream. The teaser focuses on the 'Frostmoon Scions' faction in Nod-Krai, and also introduces a new female character who might become playable in the future.

System and QoL optimizations

Genshin Impact 5.8 will add some useful QoL updates (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, the following QoL system updates will go live once the new version is released:

Trial stages for characters will now feature short tutorial videos that better explain how to play the character.

Time adjustments for all future quests will be done automatically while playing, and will not require players to manually set the clock timings.

A list of characters that can track local specialties of an area will now be displayed while using the material tracking feature.

New redemption codes

The following are the three redemption codes issued during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream:

Ineffa0730Birgitta: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Summer0730Asha: Primogems x100, Hero's Wit x5

Primogems x100, Hero's Wit x5 TranquilBanquet: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

