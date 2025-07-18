Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta: Sign-up application, how to apply, eligibility, and deadline

Players can apply for the Genshin Impact 6.0 beta application from July 18 to 22, 2025. To apply for version 6.0 as a beta tester, you will also have to fill out a special recruitment form. Those selected will get a DM on Discord from the Paimon bot, which is a member of the official Genshin server.

Ad

The developers announced that players will be able to access the new region, Nod-Krai, in the upcoming version 6.0. Those who have been selected for the beta test of this version will be able to access new content, including characters, weapons, artifacts, and new maps, earlier than others.

This article outlines the process for applying to the Genshin Impact 6.0 beta test, including its requirements.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 quality-of-life features announced

Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta application guide

Ad

Trending

It was officially announced on Genshin's Discord server that the v6.0 beta recruitment has started. To participate in the beta test, fill a special form on HoYoverse's official website. The link for this form is also available on the Genshin announcements channel on their Discord server.

The deadline for the recruitment form is July 22, 2025. To apply for the v6.0 beta, ensure you complete filling this form before the specified date. Here is a countdown to keep track of the time left to apply for the v6.0 recruitment form:

Ad

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream codes release date and time

Prerequisites to apply for the version 6.0 beta test

Here are some requirements for filling out the recruitment form for v6.0:

Use the correct credentials when logging onto the HoYoverse website.

Join the official Genshin Discord server before submitting your application.

Go to Discord settings, select the Content and Social tab, and allow Direct Messages (DMs) from other server members.

Ensure you are at least 18 years old by the time of application.

You must possess a valid and unexpired Government-Issued ID, such as a Driver's License or passport.

Ad

Double-check the information regarding your details before submitting the form. If you provide incorrect or wrong information in the recruitment form, you could be disqualified from the v6.0 beta test. Furthermore, you must meet all the prerequisites mentioned earlier to be selected for the beta test.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss guide: Strategies and best team comps

How to apply for the version 6.0 beta test

Follow these steps to complete the recruitment form for v6.0 beta test:

Ad

Open this official HoYoverse website on any browser.

Log in with the credentials of your in-game accounts, which you would like to participate in.

Fill in all of the necessary information in the form and submit it.

If you are selected for the official 6.0 beta test, you will get a DM on Discord from the Paimon bot. However, if you are not selected, you will not get any messages or notifications from the Paimon bot.

Also read: Best tips for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.