Genshin Impact 5.8 quality-of-life features announced

By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 16, 2025 11:22 GMT
New QoL and system optimizations in version 5.8
There are some new QoL features and system optimizations in Genshin Impact version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has officially announced some new QoL features and other system optimizations that will be released along with Genshin Impact version 5.8. A new Developers Discussion was released on its X account, showcasing some new quality-of-life features that will be added in the upcoming update. More details about these features could also be discussed in the 5.8 special program.

Ad

On that note, this article lists all new QoL features announced for release with Genshin Impact version 5.8.

QoL features announced in Genshin Impact version 5.8 Developers Discussion

1) Automatically jump to the required Quest time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Most quests in the game require you to wait a few days or for a specific time. However, to change the time, you will have to go to the menu and then adjust it manually.

The developers announced that you can automatically jump to the required quest time after version 5.8. You must click the Navigate button to jump to the specified time.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream date, time, and countdown

Ad

2) Audio settings shortcut added to dialogue interface

Audio settings shortcut (Image via HoYoverse)
Audio settings shortcut (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.8, a shortcut for audio settings will be added to the dialogue interface. To adjust the music, dialogue, or overall volume, click the loudspeaker icon to access these audio settings.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream speculations

3) Update for material tracking and Oculus Resonance Stone

New updates for material tracking and Oculus Resonance Stone (Image via HoYoverse)
New updates for material tracking and Oculus Resonance Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

In the upcoming 5.8 update, the material tracking feature will receive a minor update. When tracking regional specialties, the tracking interface will also display characters who have a special passive ability to detect local specialties in a region.

Ad

Furthermore, the Oculus Resonance Stone will receive some minor adjustments. If you have already marked one Oculus location, you can use this gadget to track the location of a new one.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 drip marketing reveals Ineffa, an upcoming playable character

4) Special markers added for character-compatible artifacts

Since some players could be confused about what artifacts to use on their characters, the developers have added a new update to help them. After version 5.8, when a fully leveled 5-star artifact has the required main affix and sub-stats, it will be marked with a special icon.

Ad

You can check this in the Artifacts tab on the Character page. If you're having a difficult time selecting good artifacts for any character, you can use this feature, which can also be turned off in the system settings.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 Free Primogems count and total pulls leaked

5) Combat talent demos added for new characters

Combat talent demos will be added from version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)
Combat talent demos will be added from version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also view character talent demos for characters releasing in version 5.7 and above, starting from the 5.8 update. They can be viewed on either the Test Run page or the Talents page on the Character menu.

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications