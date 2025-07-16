Genshin Impact 5.8 quality-of-life features announced

HoYoverse has officially announced some new QoL features and other system optimizations that will be released along with Genshin Impact version 5.8. A new Developers Discussion was released on its X account, showcasing some new quality-of-life features that will be added in the upcoming update. More details about these features could also be discussed in the 5.8 special program.

On that note, this article lists all new QoL features announced for release with Genshin Impact version 5.8.

QoL features announced in Genshin Impact version 5.8 Developers Discussion

1) Automatically jump to the required Quest time

Most quests in the game require you to wait a few days or for a specific time. However, to change the time, you will have to go to the menu and then adjust it manually.

The developers announced that you can automatically jump to the required quest time after version 5.8. You must click the Navigate button to jump to the specified time.

2) Audio settings shortcut added to dialogue interface

Audio settings shortcut (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.8, a shortcut for audio settings will be added to the dialogue interface. To adjust the music, dialogue, or overall volume, click the loudspeaker icon to access these audio settings.

3) Update for material tracking and Oculus Resonance Stone

New updates for material tracking and Oculus Resonance Stone (Image via HoYoverse)

In the upcoming 5.8 update, the material tracking feature will receive a minor update. When tracking regional specialties, the tracking interface will also display characters who have a special passive ability to detect local specialties in a region.

Furthermore, the Oculus Resonance Stone will receive some minor adjustments. If you have already marked one Oculus location, you can use this gadget to track the location of a new one.

4) Special markers added for character-compatible artifacts

Since some players could be confused about what artifacts to use on their characters, the developers have added a new update to help them. After version 5.8, when a fully leveled 5-star artifact has the required main affix and sub-stats, it will be marked with a special icon.

You can check this in the Artifacts tab on the Character page. If you're having a difficult time selecting good artifacts for any character, you can use this feature, which can also be turned off in the system settings.

5) Combat talent demos added for new characters

Combat talent demos will be added from version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also view character talent demos for characters releasing in version 5.7 and above, starting from the 5.8 update. They can be viewed on either the Test Run page or the Talents page on the Character menu.

