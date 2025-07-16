Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream codes release date and time

HoYoverse has officially announced that the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream will take place on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 am (UTC -4), and will be aired on both the official YouTube and Twitch channels for the game. It is expected to provide a glimpse of the upcoming content, including Archon Quests, Events, and new characters and weapons.

During the version 5.8 special program, the developers will also release three new redemption codes that players can exchange for rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

On that note, this article outlines the release schedule for the Genshin Impact version 5.8 livestream codes, along with instructions on how to exchange and redeem them.

Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream codes release timing

HoYoverse has officially announced that Genshin's version 5.8 livestream will take place on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 am (UTC -4). Three different redeem codes will be issued at specific intervals during this special program.

Although the schedule for the version 5.8 livestream has been announced, the timings may differ for players based on their time zones. Here are the livestream's release timings for some major regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 18, 2025, at 5 am

July 18, 2025, at 5 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 18, 2025, at 6 am

July 18, 2025, at 6 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 18, 2025, at 7 am

July 18, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 18, 2025, at 8 am

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 18, 2025, at 1 pm

July 18, 2025, at 1 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 18, 2025, at 2 pm

July 18, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 18, 2025, at 3 pm

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): July 18, 2025, at 5:30 pm

July 18, 2025, at 5:30 pm China Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 8 pm

July 18, 2025, at 8 pm Japan Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025, at 9 pm

July 18, 2025, at 9 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): July 18, 2025, at 9 pm

How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream codes

1) From the official website

Here's how to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream codes on HoYoverse's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps to redeem the v5.8 livestream codes on the official HoYoverse website:

Open the official HoYoverse code-redemption webpage.

Log in with your account credentials.

Confirm the server and in-game name.

Paste the livestream code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click "Redeem".

Repeat these steps to claim the remaining two codes.

2) Redeem codes in-game

Here's how to redeem the v5.8 livestream codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow these steps to redeem the v5.8 livestream codes in-game:

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner.

Go to settings and select the "Account Settings" option.

Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a dialog box.

Paste the livestream code into this dialog box and click "Exchange."

Repeat the same steps to redeem all available codes.

