Best tips for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss

The new Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss for the second half was just released on July 16, 2025, which features a unique enemy and boss lineup, along with new buffs. This lineup features enemies such as Wayob Manifestation, Eroding Avatar of Lava, Ruin Drakes, and other bosses like the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device, Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker, Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King, and Maguu Kenki.

Some of these enemies could be hard to defeat if you do not know about their mechanisms. However, compared to previous Genshin Impact Abyss lineups, this one is easier, and due to the new Ley Line disorders, you have more team options.

This article will list some tips and tricks that would be helpful to complete the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss (second half).

Tips and Tricks for the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss (second half)

1) Tips to defeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss

Radiant Reflections attack of the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss (Image via HoYoverse)

To defeat the Wayward Hermetic Spiritseeker boss in the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss, you'll need to include specific characters in your party. After she spawns in the Abyss, she uses a special move called Radiant Reflections, where she becomes invisible and spawns four Cryo copies of herself.

If you defeat all of these copies, the boss will reappear and be paralyzed with reduced resistance to all elements. To defeat them, however, you need either Ororon, Citlali, or Pyro characters such as Mavuika, Arlecchino, Bennett, Lyney, or Xiangling. Once you defeat all of these copies, you can easily beat this boss, as it will be paralyzed.

The most effective way to defeat them is by using Ororon or Citlali. If you scan these copies with the special abilities of the characters as mentioned earlier, they will be frozen in place and will lose some HP. Then, you can use Pyro or Electro elemental attacks to defeat all of these clones and summon the boss.

Even if you don't freeze these clones using Ororon or Citlali, you can defeat them by using Pyro elemental attacks. However, you'll also have to dodge some of their attacks since these clones aren't frozen.

Lastly, you can also use Kazuha to defeat these Radiant Reflections. If you apply the Pyro element to the boss and use his Elemental Burst right before she disappears, you can imbue his burst with the Pyro element. If you can group the four copies with his Elemental skill, you can easily defeat them.

2) Tips to clear Floor 12 Chamber 3 easily

Enemy lineup for Floor 12 Chamber 3 in the 5.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The enemies in the 12th-floor Chamber 3 are tricky to defeat, as two different Wayob Manifestations are spawned in the first half. The Geo Wayob will be spawned at the left end, and the Electro Wayob at the right end. For the second half, the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King boss will spawn, which can be dealt with by characters such as Mavuika, Varesa, Mualani, or Chasca.

These Wayobs will undergo a special charging phase, during which you lose the Energy of all your team members, and they will begin to generate a special shield. This special shield will be weak to all Elemental attacks, and the enemy will get paralyzed if you break it. If you don't deal with this ability during this phase, they'll instead gain an Elemental shield.

Since the first half buffs the Cryo damage of your characters, you'll most likely use Skirk, Ayaka, or Wriothesley team comps. Defeating the Geo Wayob will be hard if it gets a Geo elemental shield. So, it would be better to target this enemy first, to paralyze it immediately. After doing this, you can quickly defeat the Geo Wayob with your normal skills.

Even if the Electro Wayob gains an Electro shield, it is weak to Cryo attacks. Thus, you can easily deal with it if you bring Cryo units such as Skirk, Escoffier, Ayaka, Wriothesley, or Ganyu. If you focus on this enemy first, the Geo Wayob will get its shield, and it will be harder to deal with that afterward. To save time for the second half, consider using this strategy.

3) Best characters for Floor 12 of the 5.7 Spiral Abyss

Ley Line Disorder for Floor 12 of the 5.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first half of Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss, the Cryo damage of all of your party members is increased by 75%. Thus, it is advised to use Cryo characters such as Skirk, Escoffier, Ayaka, Wriothesley, Ganyu, Rosaria, or Kaeya.

You can also use support characters like Shenhe, Layla, and Citlali to buff the damage of other Cryo DPS members on the team. Most Skirk, Ayaka, Wriothesley, and Ganyu team comps can easily clear the first half of Floor 12.

As for the second half, the Nightsoul-aligned damage of all party members is increased by 75%. This means that most Natlan DPS characters can be used in the second half, since most enemies and bosses do not require any specific elements.

Some Natlan units that can easily clear the second half of Floor 12 are Mavuika, Chasca, Varesa, and Mualani. Although Kinich also gets a buff in this Abyss cycle, the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King boss has high Dendro Res, and some Kinich teams might not be able to clear this stage. However, if you have constellations or Refinements for his weapon, you can try this level with him.

You can also use characters like Arlecchino or Clorinde, who deal a lot of damage, regardless of these buffs. They can be used in Overloaded team comps along with Chevreuse and Xiangling. Due to Chevreuse, you gain a lot of Atk buffs and Pyro, Electro res shred, which will increase the DPS of Arlecchino and Clorinde.

4) Characters who can utilize the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon for the 5.7 Spiral Abyss

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buff for the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blessing of the Abyssal Moon buff for the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss is as follows:

"When a character triggers Cryo-related reactions, a shockwave will be released at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds."

Since you get good buffs by triggering Cryo-related reactions, you can use characters such as Citlali, Escoffier, Furina, Skirk, Ayaka, Wriothesley, Rosaria, Kaeya, and Ganyu to trigger this reaction frequently. For the first half, you can use Freeze or Melt team comps to utilize all buffs in the new Spiral Abyss fully.

For the second half, you can use characters such as Citlali, Layla, Diona, or Rosaria, who have a good off-field Cryo application, to proc Elemental reactions consistently. Furthermore, you can also use characters like Kazuha in the Floor 12 second half to swirl Cryo and activate more of these elemental reactions.

5) Tips to clear Floor 11

Enemy lineup for Floor 11 Chamber 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 Chamber 1, you will have to defend the Monolith against various enemies. For the first half, you'll have to defeat Sauroform Tribal Warriors, who do not have much HP. You can also group them with Kazuha or Sucrose to deal additional damage and get more buffs.

For the Chamber 1 second half, you'll need to defeat two Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker. These enemies have a long-range attack, and if you divert this attack away from the Monolith, you can complete the requirements for this stage with little effort. After they complete this attack, you can easily defeat them.

The first half of Chamber 2 features some Fontemer Aberrants and Fungi enemies. Although the former has a shield, both of these enemies have a smaller HP pool and can be easily overwhelmed with Elemental attacks. For the second half, however, you will have to defeat some Lawachurls and a Veteran Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm.

The Lawachurls have an Elemental shield, which can be easily broken with characters like Xiangling, Bennett, Arlecchino, Mavuika, Lyney, and other Pyro characters. These units would also work well against the Hydro Phantasm, since this enemy has a Hydro aura, and the characters' damage will increase with the Vaporize reaction.

Enemy lineup for Floor 11 Chamber 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chamber 3 first half features Maguu Kenki, who has a lot of long-range attacks. It has a special Dual Sword Burst attack, which is triggered when its HP is less than 71%. During this phase, it cannot be damaged. It also has a massive AoE, and you can dodge it by using i-frames on your characters' skills. After this phase, it unlocks other special moves, which you can dodge normally.

When fighting against this boss, don't use all of your Elemental bursts at the start of the fight, and use some of your other skills to bring its HP down to 70%. After the boss completes its Dual Sword Burst attack, you can use all of your abilities to defeat it. In this second stage, it also has some attacks where it teleports, so ranged units like Ganyu, Escoffier, and Furina would be good against this boss.

The second half is mostly a DPS check, and you can clear it with units like Arlecchino, Mavuika, Hu Tao, Lyney, and Gaming, who can utilize the Pyro damage buff for Floor 11.

