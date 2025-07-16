  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • July 18 set to be a big day for both Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves fans

July 18 set to be a big day for both Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves fans

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 16, 2025 06:32 GMT
Image showing Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves fans are excited about July 18, 2025 (Image via Kuro Games and HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves are among the popular action-adventure gacha games that have their major updates lined up soon. The titles have an overlapping fanbase that will be excited about July 18, 2025, when both franchises will conduct livestream events unveiling details about the next patch. The Special Programs premiere live on YouTube and Twitch via the titles’ official channels.

Ad

This article further discusses everything Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves fans can expect on July 18, 2025.

Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves livestreams to premiere on July 18, 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Genshin Impact 5.8 and Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestreams will air on July 18, 2025, per the official announcement. As such, fans will be flooded with information regarding the next patch from the respective titles.

HoYoverse will offer a glimpse at Ineffa’s gameplay and combat animations as she is confirmed to release in version 5.8. Her drip marketing campaign further indicated that she hails from the Electro element, wielding a polearm. Rumor has it that Ineffa will be accompanied by multiple character reruns, including Mualani and Citali.

Ad

Genshin Impact’s 5.8 update could potentially unlock a new location in Natlan. In the upcoming patch, players can also expect an Archon Quest that will further the narrative. Credible leak sources like HomDGCat also claim that Ineffa will receive a story quest. Fans can learn more about what Genshin Impact 5.8 has in store from the Special Program airing on July 18, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4).

Also read: Genshin Impact UGC character and game mode leaks

Ad
Ad

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream will premiere an hour before Genshin’s telecast, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the broadcast, Kuro Games will showcase Phrolova, who is confirmed to arrive in the next patch via the recent drip marketing campaign. She is a popular antagonist in the story, turned into a playable 5-star Resonator that many players will be compelled to summon.

The livestream will further announce other characters from the version 2.5 banner and provide details about the upcoming events. Leaks have claimed that the update will also introduce an underground area in Septimont along with new enemies. The area's story currently remains unfinished, leaving Rovers eager for the main quest.

Perhaps Phorolova in Wuthering Waves will once again cause trouble in the upcoming missions, forcing players to intervene. All details regarding the narrative will be shared during the telecast.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications