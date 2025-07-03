Genshin Impact UGC character and game mode leaks

During the Genshin Impact version 5.3 livestream, the developers teased information regarding an upcoming game mode. Although a new permanent event called Stygian Onslaught was released in version 5.7, fans speculate that the game mode teased in the 5.3 livestream is different and will likely be released at a later time.

Recent leaks suggest that a new UGC game mode will be released in Genshin Impact. Mero and Blednaya have shared crucial information regarding this new mode, including a few gameplay showcases of the main character and a new area in this event.

This article will list the new leaks for the rumored UGC game mode in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New Genshin Impact leaks showcase the new UGC character

Recently, trusted leakers such as Mero, Blednaya, and Flying Flame have shared details regarding a rumored UGC game mode in Genshin Impact. UGC means User Generated Content, and you would be able to create new stages and levels for other players to participate in. However, we still do not know the complete details regarding this new mode, and it could be different than what we expect.

In this rumored UGC game mode, leakers claimed that we could select a new male or female main character. Furthermore, based on these details, we could also choose the element of the MC. However, the animations for both male and female MCs for all elements would be similar, based on the gameplay leaks shared by Merlin Impact.

Leakers, such as Flying Flame Firefly, claimed that this rumored mode features a new UI, the Paimon Menu, and a new map. Based on these details, the UGC event features a distinct Battle Pass, banners, and new Gacha elements. The banners in this mode feature special costumes and items that can be equipped on the MC.

Mero has claimed that there will be numerous costume slots and bundles for the MC, and players will be able to obtain these items by pulling on the new banners in this game mode. They have mentioned that each bundle contains a set of items, and you would pull these costume bundles from the banners.

Flying Flame has also claimed that there will be a separate shop and Battle Pass for purchasing outfit items. Furthermore, they also mentioned that players can access some outfit customization features by spending Primogems or real money.

Mero has shared that these features would be available for the rumored UGC game mode:

A new Battle Pass

New Gacha currency system

Max Stamina of 300

Parties of up to 8

Public lobbies with up to 20 players

Private lobbies with up to 12 players.

However, keep in mind that these are only early leaks about Genshin Impact's rumored UGC game mode, and most of these details are subject to change. We would have to wait for official announcements by HoYoverse to learn about the details and the release version for this UGC mode.

