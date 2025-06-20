Genshin Impact 6.0 artifact sets leaked

HoYoverse has officially announced that players will get to explore a new region called Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact 6.0. According to the developer, although Nod-Krai is located in Snezhnaya, it is an autonomous region. Fans have been hyped since this news came out, with the company teasing the involvement of many characters and factions.

If we examine HoYoverse's previous trends when it comes to Genshin Impact, all introductory updates for a nation have featured new artifact sets, weapon ascension, and talent material domains. Based on early leaks, it appears that we will be receiving new artifact sets and domains in version 6.0.

This article provides details about the new artifact sets rumored to be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Leaks hint at new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 6.0

Early leaks about Genshin Impact 6.0 were recently posted on Leakflow's Telegram channel. According to them, we could get two new artifact sets in the 6.0 version of the game.

Based on the leaks, the first set is named Crescent Moon Transformation. Here are the rumored details regarding its bonus effects:

2-pc: The equipped character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 35 points, and if they trigger the Lunar Elemental reaction, it further increases by 60 points for 24 seconds.

The equipped character's Elemental Mastery is increased by 35 points, and if they trigger the Lunar Elemental reaction, it further increases by 60 points for 24 seconds. 4-pc: After the equipped character triggers the Lunar Elemental reaction, the critical hit rate will be increased by eight percent, and the critical hit damage will be increased by 16 percent for 24 seconds; when the new Moon rises, the above effect will be increased by 75 percent.

The other artifact set's unofficial TL name is Moon Splitting, and its rumored effects are as follows:

2-pc: After the equipped character triggers the Lunar Elemental reaction, they gain 25 percent Elemental Recharge for 24 seconds.

After the equipped character triggers the Lunar Elemental reaction, they gain 25 percent Elemental Recharge for 24 seconds. 4-pc: When nearby characters in the team trigger the Lunar Elemental reaction, the equipping character will gain one stack of Convergent Moon for 16 seconds. Each Convergent Moon stack increases Energy Recharge by four percent, and the equipped character can have a maximum of three of these stacks. When the equipped character has maximum stacks, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby teammates is increased by 100 points. When the new Moon rises, the above effects are increased by 50 percent.

Note that these rumored set effects are unofficial translations only.

Moreover, we do not have much information about the reported Lunar Elemental reactions. However, based on Ineffa's leaked kit, fans speculate that we could get a new mechanism called Lunar Elemental reactions in Nod-Krai.

We also do not know the details regarding the mechanic, 'When the New Moon Rises.' This line was included in the rumored 4-pc effects for both artifact sets. It could be an exclusive mechanic for Nod-Krai characters, most likely similar to the Nightsoul mechanics, which can only be activated by Natlan units.

