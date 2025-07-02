Genshin Impact 5.8 will be a big update for Bennett fans, as per leaks

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update is speculated to be released on July 30, 2025, based on previous trends. The live stream for this version is scheduled to take place on July 18, 2025, with HoYoverse having already revealed a few details regarding the upcoming 5-star character, Ineffa. Based on the drip marketing, players speculate that she is from the Nod-Krai region.

Ad

Leaks suggest that Bennett could be heavily involved in the main story of version 5.8. Details of his rumored skin and involvement in the Mare Jivari story have also been shared.

This article delves into the new Genshin Impact 5.8 leaks about Bennett.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaked information. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 Mare Jivari leaks: What's known so far

Ad

Trending

Genshin Impact version 5.8 leaks mention Bennett's involvement in the Mare Jivari story

Ad

A prominent leaker known as Mero has shared information regarding the design of Bennett's skin, which is rumored to be released in version 5.8. Based on these details, his new outfit will likely feature specific elements inspired by the clothing of people from the Natlan region.

With his rumored skin said to contain design elements unique to the Natlan characters, fans expect him to play a significant role in version 5.8. Based on leaks, this update will reportedly feature a new summer island. This means that we could potentially learn more about Bennett in the event story.

Ad

Other leakers, such as Kuroo, have shared images containing unique details about the upcoming area, Mare Jivari. On top of this, Bennett's Constellation, Rota Calamitas, supposedly appears in Mare Jivari's sky. This information indicates that we could finally learn the reason behind this character's misfortune in the upcoming update.

Additionally, Kazusa Leaks has shared some story spoilers about Bennett. Based on these details, the character was born in the Natlan region, with his parents being civilians from the area.

Ad

Fans have eagerly been waiting for more information about Bennett, and if the rumors are to go by, version 5.8 should reveal additional details about the fan-favorite character.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 Yelan and Bennett skin leaks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.