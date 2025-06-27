Genshin Impact 5.8 Mare Jivari leaks: What's known so far

Mare Jivari is a special area in Genshin Impact that has been teased since Venti's Story Quest. During some of the Natlan updates, it was discovered that this area had disappeared from the face of Tevyat. Five hundred years ago, this area turned into a wasteland after Sanhaj summoned a miniature Night Kingdom to destroy the Abyss.

During the Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls event quest, a woven scroll depicting the location of Mare Jivari was shown. In the same quest, we learn that the Abyss Lector Enjou is also investigating the history of this area. Since he is a fan-favorite NPC, players have been awaiting the release of this area.

Based on early leaks, it appears that this region will be available for players to explore in version 5.8. On that note, this article lists all the leaks and rumored information about the upcoming Mare Jivari area in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.8 leaks hint at upcoming features about Mare Jivari

Based on leaked information and rumors, we could finally get a glimpse of the Mare Jivari area in version 5.8. However, based on these details, it appears that this area falls within a special domain. Players are speculating that this domain might be just a glimpse of what the Mare Jivari realm could be like, and we may receive the complete map for this area in future updates.

In addition to this domain, leakers have also claimed that version 5.8 could release with a new Summer map in the Natlan region. In this new area, they also shared details about a new exploration mechanism. However, complete information regarding these new mechanisms is still unknown.

Leakers have also shared details about a special gameplay tutorial in the Mare Jivari region, which includes the Bakunawa monster. For complete information about these new mechanisms, we will have to wait till HoYoverse officially reveals information about version 5.8.

Everything we know so far about Bakunawa in Genshin Impact

Bakunawa is a special one-time boss rumored to be introduced with the Mare Jivari domain in version 5.8. Players have been speculating that Bakunawa could be the immortal creature referred to by Albedo in the Paralogism Archon Quest. However, the game has mentions of another mysterious creature in this area.

Twenty to thirty years before the game's events, various people who visited the Mare Jivari domain have spotted a dark and enormous creature roaming around this area. While it's not officially confirmed whether this monster is Bakunawa, many players speculate it is, based on both its description and leaked design.

Leakers have shared details about a special gameplay feature involving this creature. However, for complete information regarding Bakunawa and its mechanisms, we will have to wait for official announcements by HoYoverse.

