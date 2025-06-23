Genshin Impact leak hints at Neuvillette skin release version

The Genshin Impact 5.7 patch is in full swing, and players seem to be having a fun time playing through the Archon Quest, testing out new characters Skirk and Dahlia, and participating in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event. Meanwhile, leaks regarding future versions of the game have already started surfacing. While some leakers have been hinting at potential information regarding version 5.8, other leaks have disclosed information far into the 6.x patches.

One such leak has hinted at Neuvillette, the Iudex of Fontaine, getting a potential skin in Genshin Impact 6.3. Read on to find out more regarding Neuvillette's plausible future skin, as per leaks.

Note: Information in this article has been sourced from leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Neuvillette to get a skin in Genshin Impact 6.3, according to leaks

Leakers hxg_diluc and DK2 have hinted at the possibility of Neuvillette getting a new skin in Genshin Impact 6.3. This information has been met with huge enthusiasm from the fans, as Neuvillette is one of the most popular male characters in the game. As per this leak, Neuvillette's skin might be releasing in version 6.3, which is expected to be a Lantern Rite patch (according to standard release patterns).

Leaker Sukuna has also mentioned that Neuvillette's skin might possibly be a 5-star skin. If this leak turns out to be true, then this will be the second ever male 5-star skin to exist in game — the first being Diluc's skin, which was released all the way back in Genshin Impact 2.8. Since then, all the skins that the developers have rolled out have been of the 4-star variety.

While leakers have hinted at the the possibility of HoYoverse releasing a 5-star Neuvillette skin, no further details about the skin — including its design and accompanying animated effects — are available as of yet. Considering Genshin Impact 6.3 is quite some time away, it is expected that more leaks related to Neuvillette's skin will surface as the update release date gets closer.

Meanwhile, leaks regarding the release of a potential 5-star skin for Yelan have also been floating around. As per these leaks, both Yelan and Benett will be getting new skins in Genshin Impact 5.8. Yelan's skin is expected to be a 5-star skin (making it the second ever 5-star skin in game), while Bennett's skin will possibly be a 4-star one.

