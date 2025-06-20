Genshin Impact Battle of Imagined Arrays event guide

Battle of Imagined Arrays is the flagship event of Genshin Impact 5.7, lasting from June 20, 2025 to July 7, 2025. This event takes players back to Sumeru, wherein they will need to help Sumeru researchers by participating in a variety of adventure gameplay modes. This event not only provides rewards such as Primogems, Talent Ascension materials and Mora, but a free copy of 4-star Electro character Sethos can also be claimed by taking part in this event.

This article provides a guide on how to play the Battle of Imagined Arrays event in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Guide for the Battle of Imagined Arrays event in Genshin Impact

Start the event by playing the prerequisite quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to begin the Battle of Imagined Arrays event, you will first need to start the tutorial quest "Those Strange and Intriguing Questions", which can be accessed from the event page.

The Battle of Imagined Arrays event has two separate minigame modes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

After you have completed the quest, two gameplay modes will be available for you to take part in. These are:

Fruit Supplement Survey

Companion Caper Chronicles

In Fruit Supplement Survey, you will have to match similar fruits on the board in order to harvest and gather them. Companion Caper Chronicles is a simulated combat mode wherein you will have to deploy offensive units strategically and defeat the enemies.

1) Fruit Supplement Survey

Talk to Atashye to start playing Fruit Supplement Survey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To play Fruit Supplement Survey in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event, you will have to head to Atashye's booth. There are a total of six stages in this gameplay mode. In each stage, you will be required to collect fruits of the same color within a limited amount of turns. Paimon will be the starting point of each stage, and you will then have to make your way accordingly.

After you have matched and collected a minimum of 10 similar fruits, a Tri-Color Fruit Jelly will spawn at a random location. If your fruit collection route passes through the grid where the Tri-Color Fruit Jelly is located, you will be able to switch to selecting a fruit of any different color, following which you can start collecting fruits of that color.

Match fruits of the same color across the board (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The gameplay for all stages of Fruit Supplement Survey in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event is more or less the same. There will be various fruits, obstacles, and Tri-Color Fruit Jellies on the field. Your objective will be to gather the fruits according to your objectives, and within the designated number of turns.

Keep the following tips in mind while playing the Fruit Supplement Survey gameplay mode in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event:

Keep an eye on the objectives for the stage, so that you know exactly how many fruits to gather, and how many Tri-Color Fruit Jellies to collect.

Make sure you keep track of how many turns you have left.

You can use the reset button once per stage. Doing so will clear all fruits on the field, and will replace them with new ones. If you're having difficulties gathering a specific type of fruit due to limited quantity, you can use this button to reset the board.

2) Companion Caper Chronicles

Interact with Darwish to play Companion Caper Chronicles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To start playing Companion Caper Chronicles in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event, you can talk to Darwish at his booth. You can play through two separate routes, one being the 'Forest' Route, and the other being the 'Desert' route. Each route will have its own Companion Pieces, enemies, and random events. You can provide your Companion Pieces with Equipment in order to strengthen them. These Companion Pieces can also be leveled up, which will grant them additional strength.

There will be a total of three Acts, and three Enemy Bosses in each route. You will need to defeat the Boss at the end of each Act in order to progress to the next one.

Traces in the Whispering Forest Route

Act 1 Boss

Act I Boss Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The enemy Boss for Act 1 is the Tainted Water Spouting Phantasm. Pyro units have an advantage in this battle, so you should try and obtain the Qucusaurus for this fight. Having a team comprising of different types of Saurians is the best attack strategy for this Boss.

Act 2 Boss

Act II Boss Ruin Guards x2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The enemy bosses for Act 2 are two Ruin Guards. Ranged units have an advantage in this fight, so deploy units such as Qucusaurs and Iktomisaurs on the field. You can either place all your units to attack one Ruin Guard (followed by the next), or you can divide them up to attack them separately.

Make sure to use companion Pieces that can trigger powerful Elemental Reactions. For example, you can pair the Qucusaurs with the Tatankasaurs for Overloaded reactions. Similarly, the Iktomisaurs can be paired up with the Koholasaurs to trigger Freeze reactions.

Act 3 Boss

Act III Boss Frostarm Lawachurl (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The final boss that you will face is a Frostarm Lawachurl. This enemy is weak to Pyro, so you can pick Qucusaurs as your main offensive units. Pair them up with Tatankasaurs and Tepetlisaurs who can act as tanks while the Qucusaurs deal Pyro DMG.

Additionally, keep these tips in mind while playing through Companion Caper Chronicles in the Battle of Imagined Arrays event:

Try and level up your Companion Pieces whenever you can. This will increase both their offense and defense, giving you an easy victory against the boss enemies.

Deploy Melee units on the front lines, and ranged units at the rear. You can only have up to 5 units on field at one time, so use your Companion Pieces strategically.

Always use whatever Equipment you have; don't let any of them go to waste. When you chance upon Equipment Shop events, make sure to buy as much Equipment as you can.

Exchange low-value Companion Pieces that you don't need for Adventure Coins that you can use to refresh the Companion Piece shop.

Speculative Records: How to get and use them?

Enhance Data Speculation levels as and when yo ucan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Speculative Records can be obtained by completing various stages of Companion Caper Chronicles and Fruit Supplement Survey in the Genshin Impact Battle of Imagined Arrays event. You can use these Speculative Records to get buffs for your teams in both gameplay modes. The Data Speculation menu can be accessed from the event page.

