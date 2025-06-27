Wuthering Waves Phrolova Ascension Materials leaked

Phrolova is one of the major antagonists in Wuthering Waves, and Rovers have encountered her in multiple story quests. The latest drip marketing campaign has confirmed her upcoming debut as a playable 5-star Resonator in patch 2.5. Given her enigmatic personality and potential to become a powerful damage dealer, players will likely want to summon and Ascend her.
For the latter purpose, Rovers must farm various resources, which were recently disclosed by Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source. This article further discusses the supposed Ascension Materials of Phrolova, according to leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaked information that may change in the final release version. Therefore, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.
Wuthering Waves: Phrolova Ascension and skill level up materials leaked
Phrolova could become a powerhouse when paired with characters like Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. That said, Ascension will be crucial to unleash her true combat potential. Here are the materials required to level up Phrolova, according to leaks:
Ascension Materials
- Unnamed world material x 60
- LF Polygon Core x4
- MF Polygon Core x12
- HF Polygon Core x12
- FF Polygon Core x4
- 170,000 Shell Credit
- Unnamed boss material x 46
Skill Materials
- Shell Credit
- LF Polygon Core
- MF Polygon Core
- HF Polygon Core
- FF Polygon Core
- Lento Helix
- Adagio Helix
- Andante Helix
- Presto Helix
- The Netherworld's Stare
Where to farm Ascension Materials for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Lento/ Adagio/ Andante/ Presto Helix- Forgery Challenge
The Lento, Adagio, Andante, and Presto Helix are different rarities of the same Ascension Material, which can be obtained from the Forgery Challenge. They are primarily required by Rectifier wielders like Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. To obtain them ahead of time, head to either the Misty Forest or Abyss of Initiation domains.
The Netherworld's Stare- Hecate
Defeat the Hecate weekly boss in Rinascita to gather The Netherworld's Stare item. You can use it to upgrade Phrolova’s skills to max level. It is worth noting that the boss becomes available only after completing the initial story quest of Rinascita.
Moreover, Kuro Games has limited the number of times you can claim a reward from the Calamity boss. The allowance is thrice a week, so we recommend farming The Netherworld's Stare ahead of time if you are planning to summon Phrolova.
