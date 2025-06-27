Wuthering Waves Phrolova Ascension Materials leaked

Phrolova is one of the major antagonists in Wuthering Waves, and Rovers have encountered her in multiple story quests. The latest drip marketing campaign has confirmed her upcoming debut as a playable 5-star Resonator in patch 2.5. Given her enigmatic personality and potential to become a powerful damage dealer, players will likely want to summon and Ascend her.

For the latter purpose, Rovers must farm various resources, which were recently disclosed by Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source. This article further discusses the supposed Ascension Materials of Phrolova, according to leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaked information that may change in the final release version. Therefore, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves: Phrolova Ascension and skill level up materials leaked

Trending

Phrolova could become a powerhouse when paired with characters like Cantarella in Wuthering Waves. That said, Ascension will be crucial to unleash her true combat potential. Here are the materials required to level up Phrolova, according to leaks:

Ascension Materials

Unnamed world material x 60

LF Polygon Core x4

MF Polygon Core x12

HF Polygon Core x12

FF Polygon Core x4

170,000 Shell Credit

Unnamed boss material x 46

Skill Materials

Shell Credit

LF Polygon Core

MF Polygon Core

HF Polygon Core

FF Polygon Core

Lento Helix

Adagio Helix

Andante Helix

Presto Helix

The Netherworld's Stare

Where to farm Ascension Materials for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Lento/ Adagio/ Andante/ Presto Helix- Forgery Challenge

Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

The Lento, Adagio, Andante, and Presto Helix are different rarities of the same Ascension Material, which can be obtained from the Forgery Challenge. They are primarily required by Rectifier wielders like Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. To obtain them ahead of time, head to either the Misty Forest or Abyss of Initiation domains.

The Netherworld's Stare- Hecate

Get The Netherworld's Stare from Hecate (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeat the Hecate weekly boss in Rinascita to gather The Netherworld's Stare item. You can use it to upgrade Phrolova’s skills to max level. It is worth noting that the boss becomes available only after completing the initial story quest of Rinascita.

Moreover, Kuro Games has limited the number of times you can claim a reward from the Calamity boss. The allowance is thrice a week, so we recommend farming The Netherworld's Stare ahead of time if you are planning to summon Phrolova.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.