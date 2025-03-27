Wuthering Waves Cantarella Resonance Chain guide

Cantarella’s Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves offers additional benefits to Resonators, so players might want to unlock the nodes. However, it will require gamers to summon multiple copies of the character, which can be a hefty investment unless they save their resources ahead of her banner release.

This article discusses Cantarella’s Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves and also outlines which Sequence Node is worth unlocking.

All Wuthering Waves Cantarella Resonance Chain

Cantarella Resonance Chain (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the sequence nodes you can unlock by summoning multiple copies of Cantarella in Wuthering Waves:

Sequence Node 1 : Cantarella can recover a Trance point upon casting her Resonance Skill. Additionally, the DMG Multiplier of Resonance Skill Graceful Step, Resonance Skill Flickering Reverie, and Forte Circuit Perception Drain will be increased by 50%. She will also gain Interruption Resistance while casting Perception Drain.

: Cantarella can recover a Trance point upon casting her Resonance Skill. Additionally, the DMG Multiplier of Resonance Skill Graceful Step, Resonance Skill Flickering Reverie, and Forte Circuit Perception Drain will be increased by 50%. She will also gain Interruption Resistance while casting Perception Drain. Sequence Node 2 : She can cast her Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation to send targets into Hazy Dream. The damage from triggering Jolt will be increased by 245%.

: She can cast her Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation to send targets into Hazy Dream. The damage from triggering Jolt will be increased by 245%. Sequence Node 3 : Unlocking this Resonance Chain will boost Cantarella’s Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation damage multiplier by 370%. She can enter Mirage after casting the ability (only if she isn’t in the special state).

: Unlocking this Resonance Chain will boost Cantarella’s Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation damage multiplier by 370%. She can enter Mirage after casting the ability (only if she isn’t in the special state). Sequence Node 4 : Cantarella’s Healing bonus will be increased by 25% while in Mirage.

: Cantarella’s Healing bonus will be increased by 25% while in Mirage. Sequence Node 5 : She can summon a maximum of five Dreamweavers through her Resonance Liberation Diffusion ability.

: She can summon a maximum of five Dreamweavers through her Resonance Liberation Diffusion ability. Sequence Node 6: Cantarella deals 80% more damage with her Basic Attack, Phantom Sting. Casting Resonance Liberation Flowing Suffocation will cause her attacks to ignore 30% of the target's DEF for 10 seconds. Jolt will not be triggered on the enemy for the first 1.2 seconds of Hazy Dream, when they receive damage from non-inflicting sources.

Which Cantarella Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves

Cantarella (Image via Kuro Games)

Cantarella is a free-to-play friendly character that does not require any Resonance Chain to shine during combat. However, if you have saved sufficient resources for the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner, consider getting her Sequence Node 2. The ability to inflict crowd control on groups of enemies with AoE attacks is too good to pass up.

Especially in game modes like the Tower of Adversity, opponents can be scattered with heavy attacks or powerful abilities. However, Hazy Dream will slow them down in place, allowing players to execute flawless rotations. The additional Jolt damage will further strengthen Cantarella's combat ability.

