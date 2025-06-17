Phrolova VA in Wuthering Waves: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Phrolova is one of the most popular characters in Wuthering Waves, having appeared in the story quest on multiple occasions. In fact, Kuro Games has portrayed her as an undefeated antagonist who will likely become playable in the upcoming patch. Phrolova’s character is backed by stellar voice acting, and its credit goes to eminent artists like Fujita Sakiko and Rae Lim.
This article further explores Phrolova’s VA in WuWa.
English voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Rae Lim is officially the English voice actor for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. Rae has also worked on several characters from games and TV series. Some of her notable works include:
- Xiaoli from Age of Mythology: Retold
- Chloe Hargraves from The Royal We
- Katie Lee from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Sonetto from Reverse: 1999
- Miao Ying from Total War: Warhammer III
- The Child from Sifu
- Asumi from Baldur's Gate III
- Sismene from Prototype
- Colonel's Daughter from The Division 2
- Lanie from Four Weddings and a Funeral
Japanese voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Phrolova’s Japanese VA in WuWa is none other than the renowned Fujita Sakiko. Sakiko offered her voice to several characters across anime and video games. Fans may recognize her from:
- Hatsune Miku from Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion
- Ymir from Attack on Titan
- Ritsu from Assassination Classroom
- Rika Sasaki from Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
- Skuld from Sword Art Online II
- Yato from Arknights
- Elena from Street Fighter 6
- Cajun Faycott from BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma Extend
- Shiki from Digimon World: Next Order
- Quinn from Rune Factory Oceans
Chinese voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Zhang Qi has voiced Phrolova in the Chinese language. Some of her previous works have been listed below:
- Sasha from Arknights: Perish in Frost
- Xiao Meng from The Ravages of Time
- Fenghuang from Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
- Candace from Genshin Impact
- Arkria Hroptr from Guns Girl Z
- Brigitte from Overwatch
- Nora from Atomic Heart
- Windsong from Reverse:1999
Korean voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Phrolova's Korean dub was done by Choi Ha-ri, who has also voiced other video game and animated series characters. Listed below are her previous works:
- Mitsuri Kanroji Mitsuri from Demon Slayer
- Osaragi from Sakamoto Days
- Makima from Chainsaw Man
- Carrie from Carrie and Super-Cola
- Sakura from GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE
- Nari from Guardian Tales
- Scion Baraka from Exos Heroes
