Phrolova VA in Wuthering Waves: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

By Akash Paul
Modified Jun 17, 2025 15:02 GMT
Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Phrolova's VAs in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Phrolova is one of the most popular characters in Wuthering Waves, having appeared in the story quest on multiple occasions. In fact, Kuro Games has portrayed her as an undefeated antagonist who will likely become playable in the upcoming patch. Phrolova’s character is backed by stellar voice acting, and its credit goes to eminent artists like Fujita Sakiko and Rae Lim.

This article further explores Phrolova’s VA in WuWa.

English voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Rae Lim is officially the English voice actor for Phrolova in Wuthering Waves. Rae has also worked on several characters from games and TV series. Some of her notable works include:

  • Xiaoli from Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Chloe Hargraves from The Royal We
  • Katie Lee from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Sonetto from Reverse: 1999
  • Miao Ying from Total War: Warhammer III
  • The Child from Sifu
  • Asumi from Baldur's Gate III
  • Sismene from Prototype
  • Colonel's Daughter from The Division 2
  • Lanie from Four Weddings and a Funeral
Japanese voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Phrolova’s Japanese VA in WuWa is none other than the renowned Fujita Sakiko. Sakiko offered her voice to several characters across anime and video games. Fans may recognize her from:

  • Hatsune Miku from Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion
  • Ymir from Attack on Titan
  • Ritsu from Assassination Classroom
  • Rika Sasaki from Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
  • Skuld from Sword Art Online II
  • Yato from Arknights
  • Elena from Street Fighter 6
  • Cajun Faycott from BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma Extend
  • Shiki from Digimon World: Next Order
  • Quinn from Rune Factory Oceans
Chinese voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Zhang Qi has voiced Phrolova in the Chinese language. Some of her previous works have been listed below:

  • Sasha from Arknights: Perish in Frost
  • Xiao Meng from The Ravages of Time
  • Fenghuang from Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness
  • Candace from Genshin Impact
  • Arkria Hroptr from Guns Girl Z
  • Brigitte from Overwatch
  • Nora from Atomic Heart
  • Windsong from Reverse:1999

Korean voice actor of Phrolova in Wuthering Waves

Phrolova's Korean dub was done by Choi Ha-ri, who has also voiced other video game and animated series characters. Listed below are her previous works:

  • Mitsuri Kanroji Mitsuri from Demon Slayer
  • Osaragi from Sakamoto Days
  • Makima from Chainsaw Man
  • Carrie from Carrie and Super-Cola
  • Sakura from GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE
  • Nari from Guardian Tales
  • Scion Baraka from Exos Heroes

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
