Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date 

The Genshin Impact 5.8 special program was held on July 18, 2025, revealing details about the game's numerous upcoming content updates, including new events, quests, maps, skins, characters, and banners. The developers also released information regarding three new redeem codes and their rewards in this livestream.
Players can receive rewards like Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora by claiming these livestream codes. Furthermore, these redemption codes will only be available for a limited time, so claim them as soon as possible.
This article will list the new version 5.8 live stream redeem codes, along with their rewards and the methods for claiming them.
Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta: Sign-up application, how to apply, eligibility, and deadline
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream redeem codes
The Genshin Impact version 5.8 livestream, held on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC -4), teased a lot of its upcoming content and shared three new redemption codes. Here are the details regarding the three 5.8 livestream redemption codes and their rewards:
- Ineffa0730Birgitta - Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10
- Summer0730Asha - Primogems x 100, Hero's Wit x 5
- TranquilBanquet - Primogems x100, Mora x50,000
How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream codes
You can redeem the version 5.8 live stream codes through three different methods, and the steps to claim them are given below:
1) Redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website
Here's how to redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website:
- Open the official HoYoverse code-redemption webpage.
- Log in with your account credentials and confirm your server name and in-game name.
- Paste the 5.8 live stream code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click on "Redeem."
- Repeat the same steps to claim the rewards for all codes.
2) Redeem codes in-game
Follow these steps to claim the 5.8 live stream codes in-game:
- Open the Paimon Menu from the top-left corner in the Genshin Impact game.
- Go to the settings tab and select the "Account Settings" option.
- Press the "Redeem Code" option to create a new dialog box.
- Paste the code in this dialog box and click on "Exchange."
- Repeat the same steps to claim rewards for all the abovementioned codes.
3) Redeem codes from the HoYoLAB app
Here are the steps to redeem the rewards of the livestream codes through the HoYoLAB app:
- Open the HoYoLAB app and log in with the credentials of your HoYoverse account.
- Go to the Genshin tab and navigate to the "HoYo Guides" section.
- Click on the redemption codes that have not been claimed yet.
Keep in mind that the livestream codes will only be available for a limited time, so claim them promptly to receive all the rewards before they expire.
Also read: Best tips for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.