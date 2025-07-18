Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date 

The Genshin Impact 5.8 special program was held on July 18, 2025, revealing details about the game's numerous upcoming content updates, including new events, quests, maps, skins, characters, and banners. The developers also released information regarding three new redeem codes and their rewards in this livestream.

Ad

Players can receive rewards like Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora by claiming these livestream codes. Furthermore, these redemption codes will only be available for a limited time, so claim them as soon as possible.

This article will list the new version 5.8 live stream redeem codes, along with their rewards and the methods for claiming them.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0 Beta: Sign-up application, how to apply, eligibility, and deadline

All Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream redeem codes

The Genshin Impact version 5.8 livestream, held on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC -4), teased a lot of its upcoming content and shared three new redemption codes. Here are the details regarding the three 5.8 livestream redemption codes and their rewards:

Ad

Trending

Ineffa0730Birgitta - Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10

- Primogems x 100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x 10 Summer0730Asha - Primogems x 100, Hero's Wit x 5

- Primogems x 100, Hero's Wit x 5 TranquilBanquet - Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.8 live stream codes

You can redeem the version 5.8 live stream codes through three different methods, and the steps to claim them are given below:

1) Redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website

Steps to redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to redeem codes from the official HoYoverse website:

Ad

Open the official HoYoverse code-redemption webpage.

Log in with your account credentials and confirm your server name and in-game name.

Paste the 5.8 live stream code in the "Redemption Code" bar and click on "Redeem."

Repeat the same steps to claim the rewards for all codes.

2) Redeem codes in-game

Here's how to redeem the livestream codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to claim the 5.8 live stream codes in-game:

Ad

Open the Paimon Menu from the top-left corner in the Genshin Impact game.

Go to the settings tab and select the "Account Settings" option.

Press the "Redeem Code" option to create a new dialog box.

Paste the code in this dialog box and click on "Exchange."

Repeat the same steps to claim rewards for all the abovementioned codes.

3) Redeem codes from the HoYoLAB app

Here are the steps to redeem the rewards of the livestream codes through the HoYoLAB app:

Ad

Open the HoYoLAB app and log in with the credentials of your HoYoverse account.

Go to the Genshin tab and navigate to the "HoYo Guides" section.

Click on the redemption codes that have not been claimed yet.

Keep in mind that the livestream codes will only be available for a limited time, so claim them promptly to receive all the rewards before they expire.

Also read: Best tips for Genshin Impact 5.7 Spiral Abyss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.