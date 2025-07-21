Genshin Impact 6.0 characters leaked

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:03 GMT
Leaks hint at three new playable characters in Genshin Impact 6.0
Leaks hint at three new playable characters in Genshin Impact 6.0 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

With Genshin Impact 5.8 all set to release shortly, leaks for future patches have already started surfacing. Credible leakers such as Team Mew and Seele Leaks have shared information which hint at some of the possible units that players will be able to add to their character roster once Genshin Impact 6.0 goes live. While a couple of these characters have already been introduced during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, the identity — including the design and model — of a few other characters still remain unknown.

Read on to find out which characters might become playable in Genshin Impact 6.0, as hinted at via leaks.

Note: Information in this article is sourced from leaks, and is subject to change before release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 6.0 leaks share information about three new playable characters

Recent leaks shared by Seele Leaks have disclosed information about three new characters who might become playable in Genshin Impact 6.0. These characters are:

  • Lauma (5-star Dendro Catalyst)
  • Unknown male unit (5-star Electro Polearm)
  • Aino (4-star Hydro Claymore)

Of these three characters, Lauma and Aino have officially been revealed to the playerbase. As seen from the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream Nod-Krai preview teaser, Lauma has a tall female model with a Dendro Vision clearly visible, while Aino has a child model featuring long pink hair. No visuals for the supposed male 5-star unit are available of yet.

Lauma in Genshin Impact
Lauma in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As per the latest leaks, Lauma is expected to be a 5-star Dendro unit, who wields a Catalyst as her weapon of choice. The Nod-Krai teaser showcased Lauma as a character capable of transforming into a glowing creature that looks very similar to a deer. It now remains to be seen if these powers of hers will be incorporated into her kit for her supposed release in version 6.0.

Aino in Genshin Impact
Aino in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Aino is expected to be a 4-star Hydro character, who uses a Claymore as a weapon. Aino was first introduced to the playerbase as part of Ineffa's teaser in the Genshin Impact 5.8 trailer. Further leaks have suggested that she might be given out to players for free in version 6.0.

Meanwhile, not much information about the third leaked character is available as of yet. Current leaks have hinted at him being a male DPS unit, who belongs to the Lightkeeper faction in Nod-Krai. He is expected to be an Electro character who wields a Polearm, and uses the tall male model. If this leak turns out to be true, then he will be the first male 5-star character to be released since Kinich (who was released almost a year ago in Genshin Impact 5.0).

Quick Links

