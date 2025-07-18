Genshin Impact 6.0 Nod-Krai teaser reveals Lauma, a new character from Frostmoon Scions faction

The Genshin Impact Version 5.8 livestream teased a variety of new content, including events and quests, that will be introduced in the upcoming update. The developers have also revealed details about a new Archon Quest, which will serve as a prelude to the "Song of the Welkin Moon" quests. The latter should be the main story for the Nod-Krai region, as announced by the developers during the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program.

Ad

Apart from this, the developers have also released a new trailer for the upcoming region, which teased a new playable character, Lauma. On that note, this article lists all new details regarding the character Lauma, introduced in the latest Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream summary: New characters, banners, events, and more

Details about the new character Lauma, from the latest Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser

New character Lauma teased in the latest Nod-Krai teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officially released a new Nod-Krai teaser during the Version 5.8 livestream, which featured a new character, Lauma, and some new enemies in the upcoming region, Nod-Krai. In the description of this teaser, they have also included a few minor details regarding the Frostmoon Scions faction.

Ad

Trending

Players speculate that this new character could also be from the Frostmoon Scions faction, based on this description. Furthermore, fans have also spotted a Dendro vision for this character; details regarding her name and VA details have also been mentioned.

Since the information regarding her VAs was mentioned, players speculate that she could be released as a playable character. Furthermore, she also has a Dendro vision, which means that there's a high chance she could be released in future Nod-Krai updates.

Ad

Based on the teaser, Lauma possesses a special power that allows her to transform into a unique creature. If she is released as a playable character, fans expect her to utilize these powers in some of her skills. We also got more visuals of Hiisi Island, since it is home to the Frostmoon Scions tribe.

Also read: Genshin Impact announces Yelan and Bennett character skins

Information about Lauma's VAs in Genshin Impact

Ad

Ad

In the description for the latest Nod-Krai teaser, HoYoverse mentions the details regarding the VAs for Lauma. Below are the details regarding them and some of their notable works:

Lauma voice actor for English

Lauma's EN VA is Alexandra Guelff, who has also voiced Cantarella in the Wuthering Waves gacha game. She is also an actress who has starred in multiple TV series and films, including Call the Midwife, Law & Order: UK, Treason, Poison Arrows, and Archie.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 events and rewards

Lauma voice actor for Japanese

Lauma's JP VA is Houko Kuwashima, who has voiced many notable characters like Yurika Misumaru, Soi Fon, and Tomoyo Sakagami. She has also worked on numerous anime projects, films, and video games. Some of her most famous works include characters such as Jingliu, Tomoyo Sakagami, Kasumi, Mei Ling, and Eunectes.

Some of her notable works in anime series are:

Ad

Soi Fon from Bleach

from Bleach Tomoyo Sakagami from Clannad

from Clannad Sango from Inuyasha

from Inuyasha Clare from Claymore

from Claymore Chizuru Yukimura from the Hakuoki series

from the Hakuoki series Presea Combatir from the Tales of Symphonia series

Also read: Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact: EN & JP voice actors and their notable works

Lauma voice actor for Chinese

Lauma's CN VA is Zhang AnQi, who has voiced many characters in gacha games and other series. Some of her notable works are:

Eden from Honkai Impact 3rd

from Honkai Impact 3rd Rosaria from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Tuesday from Reverse: 1999

from Reverse: 1999 Naiad from IdentityV

from IdentityV Rampart from Apex Legends

from Apex Legends Vi from League of Legends

Ad

Lauma voice actor for Korean

Lauma's Korean VA was revealed to be Jan Chae-yeon, who has voiced famous characters such as Evelyn, Philae, and Klukai in gacha games. These are some of her notable roles:

Evelyn from Zenless Zone Zero

from Zenless Zone Zero Philae from Arknights

from Arknights Klukai from Girls Frontline 2: Exilium

Also read: Lauma VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.