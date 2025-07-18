Lauma VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

During the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, the officials shared another Nod-Krai teaser and revealed a new upcoming female character named Lauma. They have also announced her VAs for all four languages the game's voice-overs are available in. Fans will be pleased to know that she has been voiced by some of the most experienced artists in the industry.This article covers Lauma's voice actors in all four languages in Genshin Impact and lists some of their previous works.English voice actor of Lauma in Genshin ImpactAlexandra Geulff is the English voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact. She has voiced several video game characters, which include:Hailey in The First DescendantCantarella in Wuthering WavesLady of the Holy Knots, Venerada, and Sister of the Cojibo in Blasphemous IIJilfunny Engold in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and SpaceVillagers in RunescapeAlithea in Sacred 3Japanese voice actor of Lauma in Genshin ImpactHouko Kuwashima has voiced Lauma in the Japanese dub of the game. She is a well-known figure in the anime industry. Here are some of her notable works:Jingliu in Honkai: Star RailYuki Mori in the Uchuu Senkan Yamato seriesChizuru Yukimura in HakuoukiSango ni InuyashaClare in ClaymoreTomoyo Sakagami in ClannadSoi Fon and Cirucci in BleachEunectes in ArknightsChinese voice actor of Lauma in Genshin ImpactZhang Anqi voices Lauma in the Chinese language, and some of her previous roles include:Rosaria and Dunyarzad in Genshin ImpactVi in League of LegendsTuesday in Reverse:1999Anna in Frozen (CN dub)Eden in Honkai Impact 3rdSpecter and Vigna in ArknightsKorean voice actor of Lauma in Genshin ImpactJang Chae-yeon is the Korean voice actor of Lauma. Below is a list of her previous roles:Mai in Dragon Ball (KR dub)Evelyn Chevalier in Zenless Zone ZeroKyougoku Satsuki in Blue ArchiveNoire in Reverse: 1999Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia (KR dub)Also read: Ineffa's EN and JP voice actors and their notable worksMore on LaumaLauma's vision (Image via HoYoverse)Lauma briefly appeared in the latest Nod-Krai teaser shown during the version 5.8 livestream. She is a member of the Frostmoon Scions, also known as Moonchildren, an organization in Nod-Krai. The teaser also confirmed that Lauma has a Dendro vision, and it can be seen on her left hip. Unfortunately, there's no info on her release date and weapon type at the moment.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.