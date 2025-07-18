  • home icon
Lauma VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:49 GMT
Lauma VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream, the officials shared another Nod-Krai teaser and revealed a new upcoming female character named Lauma. They have also announced her VAs for all four languages the game's voice-overs are available in. Fans will be pleased to know that she has been voiced by some of the most experienced artists in the industry.

This article covers Lauma's voice actors in all four languages in Genshin Impact and lists some of their previous works.

English voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact

youtube-cover
Alexandra Geulff is the English voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact. She has voiced several video game characters, which include:

  • Hailey in The First Descendant
  • Cantarella in Wuthering Waves
  • Lady of the Holy Knots, Venerada, and Sister of the Cojibo in Blasphemous II
  • Jilfunny Engold in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space
  • Villagers in Runescape
  • Alithea in Sacred 3

Japanese voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact

Houko Kuwashima has voiced Lauma in the Japanese dub of the game. She is a well-known figure in the anime industry. Here are some of her notable works:

  • Jingliu in Honkai: Star Rail
  • Yuki Mori in the Uchuu Senkan Yamato series
  • Chizuru Yukimura in Hakuouki
  • Sango ni Inuyasha
  • Clare in Claymore
  • Tomoyo Sakagami in Clannad
  • Soi Fon and Cirucci in Bleach
  • Eunectes in Arknights

Chinese voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact

Zhang Anqi voices Lauma in the Chinese language, and some of her previous roles include:

  • Rosaria and Dunyarzad in Genshin Impact
  • Vi in League of Legends
  • Tuesday in Reverse:1999
  • Anna in Frozen (CN dub)
  • Eden in Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Specter and Vigna in Arknights

Korean voice actor of Lauma in Genshin Impact

Jang Chae-yeon is the Korean voice actor of Lauma. Below is a list of her previous roles:

  • Mai in Dragon Ball (KR dub)
  • Evelyn Chevalier in Zenless Zone Zero
  • Kyougoku Satsuki in Blue Archive
  • Noire in Reverse: 1999
  • Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia (KR dub)

More on Lauma

Lauma&#039;s vision (Image via HoYoverse)
Lauma's vision (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma briefly appeared in the latest Nod-Krai teaser shown during the version 5.8 livestream. She is a member of the Frostmoon Scions, also known as Moonchildren, an organization in Nod-Krai. The teaser also confirmed that Lauma has a Dendro vision, and it can be seen on her left hip. Unfortunately, there's no info on her release date and weapon type at the moment.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

Hijam Tompok

