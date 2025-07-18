Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact: EN & JP voice actors and their notable works

  • home icon
By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 18, 2025 13:55 GMT
Ineffa VA in Genshin Impact
Here are the details regarding Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa will be the latest addition to the Genshin Impact playable characters cast, once she's released in Version 5.8. The developers have released other information regarding her character kit, gameplay, and animations. They have also shared details about some upcoming content in the game, such as new events, quests, banners, and more.

The developers have also officially revealed the details regarding Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact for some major languages. On that note, this article provides details about Ineffa's VA for English and Japanese languages, as well as some of their most notable works in the voice acting industry.

Ineffa voice actor for English in Genshin Impact

Ineffa EN voice actor (Image via HoYoverse)
Ineffa EN voice actor (Image via HoYoverse)

Ineffa's EN VA is Angelina Danielle Cama, a professional actress and a singer. She is famous for doing a music cover called Xhamadani Vija Vija, and she also has an original song called Dime.

Although she does not have much experience in voice acting, she acted in various films. Some of the popular ones include Eternal Code, Enigma, Agramon's Gate, Abstruse, An Intrusion, and Ash and Bone.

Ineffa voice actor for Japanese in Genshin Impact

Nakajima Megumi voices the character Ineffa in Genshin. She is a famous Japanese VA and singer, who gave her voice to well-known characters such as Ranka Lee, Lyra, and many other characters in anime. Ranka Lee is a famous character from the Macross Frontier series, who appeared in various films and video games of the same franchise.

Some of her songs have also been featured in series like Ascendance of a Bookworm, Kampfer, Lagrange: The Flower of Rin-ne, Tamayura, Recovery of an MMO Junkie, Fuuka, and Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou and Kotoura-san.

Apart from this, she is also the VA of a famous Vocaloid called Megpoid. Some of her notable roles in anime are as follows:

  • Ranka Lee from Macross Frontier
  • Lyra from Fairy Tail
  • Kororo from Shaman King
  • Tuuli from the Ascendance of a Bookworm
  • Aiba Ruri from Sacred Seven
  • Charlotte Eberfreya Drossel from Violet Evergarden
  • Meloetta from Pokémon: Black and White
  • Kaede Sakura from Kampfer
  • Julie from Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
  • Yo Kasukabe in Problem Children Are Coming from Another World, Aren't They?
