Genshin Impact 5.8 banners announced

HoYoverse has officially announced all the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update, which will go live on July 30, 2025, and will be the last update for Natlan. The new update will release a new character from Nod-Krai and feature three rerun banners. All the banner characters are pretty strong, so Travelers can look forward to it.

This article covers all the characters who will be featured on the Genshin Impact 5.8 update and their release dates.

Genshin Impact 5.8 banners

Phase 1

Version 5.8 first half banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase banners of Genshin Impact 5.8 will be released on July 30, 2025, and will feature the following characters:

Ineffa (5-star Electro - Polearm)

(5-star Electro - Polearm) Citlali (5-star Cryo - Catalyst)

The upcoming update will introduce a new character from Nod-Krai named Ineffa. She is a 5-star Electro unit that uses a Polearm and has an interesting gameplay mechanic. Interestingly, Ineffa's kit features a new elemental reaction called the Lunar-Charged, a variant of Electro-Charged. It can trigger critical hits and is one of the upcoming Lunar reactions.

This half will also bring back Citlali for her first rerun banner. She is a Cryo character who excels in Melt and Freeze teams, so players who main Arlecchino or Mavuika can go for her.

Phase 2

Version 5.8 second half banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of version 5.8 will begin on August 19, 2025. During this half, Travelers can look forward to the rerun banners of the following characters:

Chasca (5-star Anemo - Bow)

(5-star Anemo - Bow) Mualani (5-star Hydro - Catalyst)

Both Chasca and Mualani are amazing characters and are set to get their first rerun banners in version 5.8. The former is an Anemo DPS unit with a handy exploration skill that lets her traverse most vertical areas.

Meanwhile, Mualani is one of the best on-field Hydro DPS units in the game. Anyone looking for a good damage dealer can pull on her banner. Naturally, being from Natlan, she also has an exploration skill that lets her surf on water.

While all the characters are good and obtaining them would be good for the account, players can also choose to skip them and save their Primogems. Since Nod-Krai is right around the corner, the game is expected to release strong characters with new mechanics.

