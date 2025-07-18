Genshin Impact announces Yelan and Bennett character skins

The Genshin Impact 5.8 special program, held on July 18, 2025, revealed details about upcoming content. Apart from new characters, weapons, banners, and events, the developers showed designs of two character skins in this version. Yelan and Bennett will receive new character outfits in the upcoming 5.8 update.

Ad

Although details regarding the rarity and price of these skins have not been officially announced, based on previous trends, we can expect that Bennett's outfit to be available for free after completing all minigames in the new event.

This article lists all the new details revealed about the character skins for Bennett and Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Ineffa's VA in Genshin Impact: EN & JP voice actors and their notable works

Ad

Trending

Bennett and Yelan's character skins in Genshin Impact

Bennett's character skin, which will be released in version 5.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers officially revealed designs of Yelan and Bennet's character skins, which will be released in the upcoming version 5.8. Based on the images released, the latter's outfit is strikingly similar to the designs of most Natlan outfits.

Ad

Fans speculate that Bennett could have been from the Natlan region, and that we might learn more about his past based on his character skin. Furthermore, since he is a 4-star character, we may be able to obtain his latest outfit for free by examining Genshin's previous trends.

All skins for 4-star characters have been obtainable for free after completing all challenges for the main events in the versions in which they were released. Based on this, Bennett's outfit could also be given as a reward after completing all challenges and minigames in the main event for version 5.8.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa release date and countdown

Yelan's character skin, which will be released in the upcoming 5.8 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from Bennett's outfit, the developers released the design for Yelan's character skin, and it seems her outfit will have a Fontainian design. She will also have a separate event, which would explain the reasons behind her getting a new cosmetic in-game.

Ad

Based on previous trends, players will most likely need to spend real money to purchase Genesis Crystals to obtain this item. All 5-star character skins in the game can only be purchased with the Genesis Crystals currency. Thus, players would likely need to spend money to obtain Yelan's new cosmetic item.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 release date, time, and countdown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.