Genshin Impact 5.8 release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 18, 2025 13:06 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 key visual (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact 5.8 key visual (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025. There are many things you can look forward to in this version, as it will be the last Natlan update and will also feature the long-awaited summer event. Furthermore, the new update will introduce a character from Nod-Krai and add a new area, so one can expect a lot of free rewards.

Travelers can find the exact release timings for Genshin Impact 5.8 across different regions below. Additionally, the article features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the last Natlan update goes live.

Genshin Impact 5.8 release date and countdown

As per the official announcement, the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all the servers simultaneously. However, the exact release timings will vary depending on the player's location.

Here's a list of version 5.8 release dates and timings across different time zones:

America (July 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 30, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (July 30, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • Philippine Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Here's a universal countdown that Travelers can refer to for the exact time left until version 5.8 is released globally:

The above timer also applies to Ineffa's release banner since she will be available as soon as the new update goes live.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 5.8

Here is a list of things Travelers can look forward to in version 5.8:

  • New character - Ineffa (5-star Electro)
  • Rerun characters - Maulani (5-star Hydro), Chasca (5-star Anemo), and Citlali (5-star Cryo)
  • New weapons - Flame-Forged Insight and Fractured Halo
  • Archon Quest
  • New area and Story Quest
  • New skins for Yelan and Bennett
  • Events - Sunspray Summer Resort, Stygian Onslaught, Ineffa's Emotional Care, Tracing Vanishing Trails, and Prelude to the Frozen Veil
The new Natlan area is part of the upcoming summer event. Luckily, unlike the previous summer maps, this will be available permanently, even after the event has ended. Furthermore, players can obtain Bennett's new outfit and a 4-star Claymore for free during the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

bell-icon Manage notifications