Genshin Impact 5.8 release date, time, and countdown

The Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025. There are many things you can look forward to in this version, as it will be the last Natlan update and will also feature the long-awaited summer event. Furthermore, the new update will introduce a character from Nod-Krai and add a new area, so one can expect a lot of free rewards.Travelers can find the exact release timings for Genshin Impact 5.8 across different regions below. Additionally, the article features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the last Natlan update goes live.Genshin Impact 5.8 release date and countdownAs per the official announcement, the Genshin Impact 5.8 update will be released on July 30, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all the servers simultaneously. However, the exact release timings will vary depending on the player's location.Here's a list of version 5.8 release dates and timings across different time zones:America (July 29, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (July 30, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (July 30, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amPhilippine Time (PHT): 11 amJapan Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmHere's a universal countdown that Travelers can refer to for the exact time left until version 5.8 is released globally:The above timer also applies to Ineffa's release banner since she will be available as soon as the new update goes live.What to expect in Genshin Impact 5.8Here is a list of things Travelers can look forward to in version 5.8:New character - Ineffa (5-star Electro)Rerun characters - Maulani (5-star Hydro), Chasca (5-star Anemo), and Citlali (5-star Cryo)New weapons - Flame-Forged Insight and Fractured HaloArchon QuestNew area and Story QuestNew skins for Yelan and BennettEvents - Sunspray Summer Resort, Stygian Onslaught, Ineffa's Emotional Care, Tracing Vanishing Trails, and Prelude to the Frozen VeilThe new Natlan area is part of the upcoming summer event. Luckily, unlike the previous summer maps, this will be available permanently, even after the event has ended. Furthermore, players can obtain Bennett's new outfit and a 4-star Claymore for free during the event.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.