Genshin Impact 5.8 events and rewards

HoYoverse has revealed all the events that will be in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update. The new version will feature the long-awaited summer event with characters from Natlan and Mondstadt. There will also be some other minor events you can participate in to obtain in-game rewards, such as Primogems, weapon enhancement materials, and character ascension materials.

This article covers all the events and rewards you can obtain in Genshin Impact 5.8.

All new events in Genshin Impact 5.8

Sunpray Summer Resort

The Sunspray Summer Resort is the first and the flagship summer event of Genshin Impact 5.8. It will be available as soon as the new version is released and will introduce a new map in Natlan that will be permanently available even after the event ends.

The Sunspray Summer Resort will feature the following mini-games:

  • Travels Are Fuller With Friends
  • Strikers Through the Storm
  • With Flying (Graffiti) Colors
  • A Feast for the Senses

You can participate in all these mini-games to obtain the following in-game rewards:

  • Primogems
  • New Bennett outfit
  • Event-exclusive Claymore and its refinement materials
  • Mora
  • Weapon ascension materials
  • Hero's Wit
  • Talent materials
  • Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • Sanctifying Unction

While the event map and the story quest will be permanently added to the game, the event rewards will be available for a limited time.

Tracing Vanishing Trails

Tracing Vanishing Trails is one of the minor events in version 5.8 and will begin on August 14, 2025. It is a pretty simple event in which you will help Yelan with her investigation and catch a Mora-launderer from Fontaine.

You can obtain the following rewards by participating in the Tracing Vanishing Trails event:

  • Primogems
  • Character talent materials
  • Sanctifying Unction
  • Mora
  • Hero's Wit

During the event, Yelan will also appear in a Fontaine-style outfit. The new skin will be available in the shop at a limited-time discount during the version 5.8 update.

Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude to the Frozen Veil

The next event in Genshin Impact 5.8 is Mementos of Teyvat: Prelude to the Frozen Veil, which will be available from August 21, 2025. You will visit different locations and take pictures while completing some minor objectives.

Completing the event will give you the following rewards:

  • Primogems
  • Mora
  • Hero's Wit

Ley Line Overflow

Version 5.8 will rerun the Ley Line Overflow event from September 1, 2025. During the event, you can claim double Mora and Hero's Wit using Original Resin.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

