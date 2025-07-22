All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon

Genshin Impact's developers have officially announced that the Nod-Krai region will be released in version 6.0. Updates from this version onwards will be titled "Song of the Welkin Moon." HoYoverse further mentioned that these new updates for the Nod-Krai region will last an entire year. During the version 5.8 live stream, it also teased two new characters from this region: Lauma and Aino.

On July 22, 2025, HoYoverse released the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night, which revealed the details of many playable and new characters that we might meet in the upcoming Nod-Krai region.

This article lists all new playable characters teased to be released during the Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon update.

Note: Some parts of this article include speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

All new playable characters teased in the new Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon teaser

1) Varka

Varka (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the trailer starts with a shot of Varka polishing the Wolf's Gravestone weapon, his design isn't revealed until later. He bears a resemblance to Adventurine from Honkai: Star Rail, appearing as a tall, muscular man, and says that he came to Nod-Krai for the Moon. Based on this teaser, fans speculate that he could wield the Claymore weapon type.

He has a very high chance of being released as a playable character, since he has Anemo vision. When his complete model was shown in the trailer, you could catch a small glimpse of his Anemo vision on his coat. Since Varka is also referred to as the Knight of Boreas, fans have expected him to use either Cryo or Anemo powers, and based on this teaser, he utilizes the latter.

2) Aino

Aino (Image via HoYoverse)

Aino is a new character from the Nod-Krai region, who was also teased in the version 5.8 live stream. We could learn more about her in the Archon Quest of version 5.8, since she appears there. Furthermore, she is from the Clink-Clank Krumkake and is the designer of Ineffa.

Although details regarding her vision weren't visible in the new Nod-Krai teaser, there's a high chance for her to be released as a playable character, since she would likely be on the Traveler's side. To know more about her, we'll have to wait for the Archon Quest "The Journey Home", which will be released in version 5.8.

3) Jahoda

Jahoda (Image via HoYoverse)

The next character who was teased is Jahoda, although not much is known about her. We do not know which faction she is affiliated with, nor the details regarding her vision and weapon type.

However, based on her interaction in the teaser, she might not be an antagonist and could help Durin instead. Thus, it is speculated that she could be released as a playable character sometime during the Song of the Welkin Moon updates.

4) Durin

Durin (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mondstadt Paralogism Archon Quest revealed Durin's human form and teased that we might meet him soon. Based on this, we could meet him in the Nod-Krai region. Although we don't know his reasons for traveling to this region, we could learn about them during the main story of Nod-Krai.

Furthermore, it appears he could be playable, as we caught a small glimpse of his Pyro vision, which can be spotted on his back. He also has wings — fans are hoping that he will use them in his gameplay and animations.

5) Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins (Image via HoYoverse)

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins is a male character also teased in the new Nod-Krai teaser. Based on his design details, he is speculated to be from the Lightkeepers faction.

We can also spot his Electro vision on his back, implying that he has a high chance of being released as a playable character. Fans have been hyped for the release of a new male character in Genshin Impact, and based on this teaser, Flins may likely use the tall male model.

6) Sandrone

Sandrone (Image via HoYoverse)

The version 5.8 trailer teased the involvement of Sandrone in the main story, Song of the Welkin Moon, in the Nod-Krai region. It also implies that she could play a massive role in the main story of this upcoming region. Moreover, it appears that her goals are somehow connected to the Moon, and she will stop at nothing to achieve them.

Although details regarding her vision aren't revealed, fans are hoping she will be playable in Nod-Krai. HoYoverse has been teasing her character since the Fontaine region, and we may finally learn more about her. Since she also appears to play a significant role in the Nod-Krai story, she could be released as a playable character.

7) Lauma

Lauma (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is a character from the Frostmoon Scions faction. She was teased during the version 5.8 special program. In the Nod-Krai preview teaser, you could also spot her Dendro vision in a scene, implying she has a high chance of becoming playable.

She was also teased in the new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser — we could spot her Dendro vision in a brief sequence where she is praying to the Moon. Fans would be hoping she becomes playable during the Nod-Krai updates.

8) Nefer

Nefer (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer is another mysterious character from the Nod-Krai region, teased in this new trailer. Although not much is known about her, she appears to narrate the story of the Moon to some residents there.

Furthermore, her Dendro vision is revealed in the scene where she is talking to Varka in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. This likely means that she could be playable sometime during the Song of the Welkin Moon updates.

9) Nicole Reeyn

Nicole Reeyn (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole Reeyn is a member of the Hexenzirkel witch group, also known by the codename N. She had also appeared in some Archon Quests, although her design wasn't revealed in any of them. However, we could finally meet and learn more about Nicole Reeyn in Nod-Krai.

Although her complete design was revealed in the Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, we do not know if she has an Elemental vision or not. Fans are speculating that she could be playable sometime in the 6.x updates, as she could be heavily involved in the main Archon Quest for Nod-Krai.

10) Columbina

Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has been releasing new promotional trailers that suggest Columbina will play a significant role in the upcoming Song of the Welkin Moon story for the Nod-Krai region. Her complete design was revealed in the latest teaser released by HoYoverse on July 22, 2025.

Interestingly, in this new teaser, Columbina's title is "Moon Maiden" instead of Damselette or Third of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. It seems she may no longer be a Fatui Harbinger, based on her new title. Since she is called "Moon Maiden", she could be pivotal to the main story of the 6.x updates.

Although her vision wasn't revealed, fans speculate that she might be playable during the 6.x updates, as she might be heavily involved with the main story then.

11) Alice

Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice, also known by the codename A, is both a founder and a member of the Hexenzirkel circle. HoYoverse has been teasing the involvement of the Hexenzirkel faction and Alice in Nod-Krai through various promotional content. It has also released a trailer to showcase Varka, Dottore, and Alice in the Nod-Krai region.

Her character design was revealed in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Furthermore, she also has a Pyro vision on her hat, meaning there's a high chance for her to become playable. Based on her design from the Paralogism AQ, fans were expecting her to be a Pyro character, and it seems that she could be one.

