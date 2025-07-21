Genshin Impact Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event guide

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update has released a new event called Fearsome Ferocious Firepower. It is a shooting event in which you must control the turret and fire shots to defeat the waves of enemies before they cross the defensive line. The event has five stages, and completing them will give you rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, and level-up materials.

This article provides a guide on how to play the Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event in Genshin Impact and the rewards obtained after completing all the stages.

Genshin Impact Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event and reward

How to play Fearsome Ferocious Firepower

Rotate the turret and fire shots at the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

During each challenge in the Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event, you must control the aiming direction of the turret and fire shots at the enemies to defeat them. Letting an enemy pass through the defensive line will decrease your combat power (green hearts), which can be seen under the turret.

There are different types of shots available in each stage, and depending on the formation of the enemies, you can switch between the shots to clear the waves faster.

For example, using the Explosive Shot at an Electro Slime is most effective as it triggers an Overloaded reaction and causes an explosion, which sends all the nearby enemies flying. It is also effective against opponents with wooden shields.

Another example is that you can use a Piercing Shot against a large number of enemies vertically aligned with the turret. This shot also works against a Geo Samachurl because it destroys the Wards protecting the hilichurls and lets you defeat them with a basic shot afterwards.

Do note that the ammunition is limited, so use it carefully. If you run out of ammunition before the challenge ends, the challenge will end prematurely.

Rewards

Fearsome Ferocious Firepower Day 1 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the following rewards by completing the Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event in Genshin Impact:

Primogems (up to 420)

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Hero's Wit

Character Talent Level-up Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

There are five stages in this shooting event, and a new stage will unlock every day from the first day of the event. The Fearsome Ferocious Firepower event will end on July 29, 2025, giving players enough time to complete it and obtain the rewards.

