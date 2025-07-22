  • home icon
  Nicole Reeyn VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

Nicole Reeyn VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 22, 2025 06:58 GMT
Nicole Reeyn VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Nicole Reeyn VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has finally revealed Nicole Reeyn of the Hexenzirkel in the Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser. While she has been mentioned and has voiced a few lines in the Archon Quest before, she will make her first in-game appearance in the Nod-Krai story. The developer has also disclosed her voice actors in all four languages.

Keep reading to learn more about Nicole Reeyn's VAs in the game and their previous works.

English voice actor of Nicole in Genshin Impact

Amber Connor is the English voice actor behind Nicole Reeyn in Genshin Impact. She is known for voicing several video game and anime characters, such as:

  • Hortensia in Fire Emblem: Engage
  • Yuzuha Fujibayashi in Phantom Breaker: Omnia
  • Spider-woman 9A in Combatants Will Be Dispatched!
  • Prideholme Neria in Lost Ark
  • Cocoa in Goddess of Victory: Nikke
  • Mia, Alice, and Nicole in Afterimage
  • Hongjin and Little Fay in Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hanabi Natsubayashi in Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun
  • Laphicet in Tales of Berseria
Japanese voice actor of Nicole in Genshin Impact

Toyoguchi Megumi is Nicole's Japanese voice actor. She is a well-known VA who has lent her voice to numerous anime and video game characters. Some of her previous roles include:

  • Voice of the World, Great Sage, and Raphael in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
  • Yukari Takeba in Persona 3
  • Junko Enoshima in Danganronpa
  • Dawn / Hikari in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl
  • Revy in Black Lagoon
  • Winry Rockbell in Fullmetal Alchemist
  • Miriallia Haw in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
  • Ghislaine Dedoldia in Mushoku Tensei
  • Riruka Dokugamine in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War
Chinese voice actor of Nicole in Genshin Impact

Nicole's voice actor in the Chinese language is Yun Hezhui. There's not much information on her as of this writing.

Also read: Lauma's English, Japanese, and other VA revealed

Korean voice actor of Nicole in Genshin Impact

Lee So-eun is Nicole's Korean VA. She has voiced several anime characters in Korean dub, such as:

  • Mammon in Katekyou Hitman Reborn!
  • Young Sasori in Naruto: Shippuden
  • Sawako Kuronuma in From Me to You
  • Elizabeth Midford in Black Butler

More on Nicole

Nicole in Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser (Image via HoYoverse)
Nicole in Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Nicole is a prophetess who studies Teyvat's direction and order. She offers guidance to those in need, and this is one of the reasons why the other Hexenzirkel members refer to her as the "guide who will never get lost."

Nicole is also speculated to be mute, and she uses telepathy to converse with others.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
