Nicole Reeyn VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actors

HoYoverse has finally revealed Nicole Reeyn of the Hexenzirkel in the Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser. While she has been mentioned and has voiced a few lines in the Archon Quest before, she will make her first in-game appearance in the Nod-Krai story. The developer has also disclosed her voice actors in all four languages.Keep reading to learn more about Nicole Reeyn's VAs in the game and their previous works.English voice actor of Nicole in Genshin ImpactAmber Connor is the English voice actor behind Nicole Reeyn in Genshin Impact. She is known for voicing several video game and anime characters, such as:Hortensia in Fire Emblem: EngageYuzuha Fujibayashi in Phantom Breaker: OmniaSpider-woman 9A in Combatants Will Be Dispatched!Prideholme Neria in Lost ArkCocoa in Goddess of Victory: NikkeMia, Alice, and Nicole in AfterimageHongjin and Little Fay in Honkai: Star RailHanabi Natsubayashi in Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kunLaphicet in Tales of BerseriaJapanese voice actor of Nicole in Genshin ImpactToyoguchi Megumi is Nicole's Japanese voice actor. She is a well-known VA who has lent her voice to numerous anime and video game characters. Some of her previous roles include:Voice of the World, Great Sage, and Raphael in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a SlimeYukari Takeba in Persona 3Junko Enoshima in DanganronpaDawn / Hikari in Pokémon Diamond &amp; PearlRevy in Black LagoonWinry Rockbell in Fullmetal AlchemistMiriallia Haw in Mobile Suit Gundam SEEDGhislaine Dedoldia in Mushoku TenseiRiruka Dokugamine in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood WarChinese voice actor of Nicole in Genshin ImpactNicole's voice actor in the Chinese language is Yun Hezhui. There's not much information on her as of this writing.Also read: Lauma's English, Japanese, and other VA revealedKorean voice actor of Nicole in Genshin ImpactLee So-eun is Nicole's Korean VA. She has voiced several anime characters in Korean dub, such as:Mammon in Katekyou Hitman Reborn!Young Sasori in Naruto: ShippudenSawako Kuronuma in From Me to YouElizabeth Midford in Black ButlerMore on NicoleNicole in Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser (Image via HoYoverse)Nicole is a prophetess who studies Teyvat's direction and order. She offers guidance to those in need, and this is one of the reasons why the other Hexenzirkel members refer to her as the &quot;guide who will never get lost.&quot;Nicole is also speculated to be mute, and she uses telepathy to converse with others.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.