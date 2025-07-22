Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Genshin Impact released a new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, which revealed the designs and visions for a lot of new characters from the Nod-Krai region. In this trailer, we get to see the official designs of Durin, Varka, Alice, Nicole Reeyn, Columbina, Sandrone, Jahoda, Nefer, Aino, Flins, and Lauma. The details regarding the visions for a few characters mentioned above can also be seen in it.Jahoda is a new character whose design was shown in the new Nod-Krai trailer. Although her vision wasn't visible, fans speculate that she would most likely be playable, based on her character model and design details. HoYoverse has also released the information about Jahoda's VA for various languages.In this article, we will explore the Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice actors for the character Jahoda, as well as some of their other notable works in the anime and video game industries.Note: Anime works are stylised in italics, whereas video game mentions are standard.Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin MoonJapanese voice actor of Jahoda in Genshin ImpactInagaki Konomi is the Japanese voice actor of Jahoda, and she is a relatively new VA who debuted in 2019. Despite her being new to the voice acting scene, she has already voiced a lot of characters. Some of her notable roles in various anime and video games are as follows:Serufu Yua - Do It Yourself!!Ange - Black SummonerImiya - The Rising of the Shield Hero Xiaxia - Tower of God 2nd seasonMina - My Wife Has No EmotionEllie - SyndualityCopano Rickey - Uma Musume Pretty DerbyRei Nomasa - Blue ArchivePolyxia - Honkai: Star RailVexana - Mobile Legends: Bang BangChinese voice actor for the new Nod-krai character, JahodaHan Jiaojiao is the Chinese voice actor for Jahoda in Genshin Impact. Some of her notable roles as a VA are as follows:Schneider, Erick, and Blonney - Reverse: 1999Labyrinth - Path to NowhereOrisa - OverwatchAlmond - ArknightsKorean voice actor for Jahoda in Genshin ImpactOh Ro-ah is the Korean VA for Jahoda in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Some of her notable roles are:Emma - NinjalaDazzleping - Catch! TeeniepingMarsha Mello - Kindi Kids: Yay! Let's Play!Melted Choco Cookie - Cookie Run: Witch's CastleBlueberry Pie Cookie, Snowflake Cookie, and Mille-feuille Cookie - Cookie Run: KingdomAiri Kurimura and Marina Ikekura - Blue ArchiveAglaea - Honkai: Star RailSiege, Weedy, and Purestream - ArknightsAlso read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser: All upcoming characters revealed