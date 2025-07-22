  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:15 GMT
Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact
Here are the details of Jahoda's VA for major languages in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact released a new Song of the Welkin Moon teaser, which revealed the designs and visions for a lot of new characters from the Nod-Krai region. In this trailer, we get to see the official designs of Durin, Varka, Alice, Nicole Reeyn, Columbina, Sandrone, Jahoda, Nefer, Aino, Flins, and Lauma. The details regarding the visions for a few characters mentioned above can also be seen in it.

Ad

Jahoda is a new character whose design was shown in the new Nod-Krai trailer. Although her vision wasn't visible, fans speculate that she would most likely be playable, based on her character model and design details. HoYoverse has also released the information about Jahoda's VA for various languages.

In this article, we will explore the Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice actors for the character Jahoda, as well as some of their other notable works in the anime and video game industries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: Anime works are stylised in italics, whereas video game mentions are standard.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon

Japanese voice actor of Jahoda in Genshin Impact

Ad

Inagaki Konomi is the Japanese voice actor of Jahoda, and she is a relatively new VA who debuted in 2019. Despite her being new to the voice acting scene, she has already voiced a lot of characters. Some of her notable roles in various anime and video games are as follows:

  • Serufu Yua - Do It Yourself!!
  • Ange - Black Summoner
  • Imiya - The Rising of the Shield Hero
  • Xiaxia - Tower of God 2nd season
  • Mina - My Wife Has No Emotion
  • Ellie - Synduality
  • Copano Rickey - Uma Musume Pretty Derby
  • Rei Nomasa - Blue Archive
  • Polyxia - Honkai: Star Rail
  • Vexana - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Ad

Chinese voice actor for the new Nod-krai character, Jahoda

Ad

Han Jiaojiao is the Chinese voice actor for Jahoda in Genshin Impact. Some of her notable roles as a VA are as follows:

  • Schneider, Erick, and Blonney - Reverse: 1999
  • Labyrinth - Path to Nowhere
  • Orisa - Overwatch
  • Almond - Arknights

Korean voice actor for Jahoda in Genshin Impact

Ad

Oh Ro-ah is the Korean VA for Jahoda in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Some of her notable roles are:

  • Emma - Ninjala
  • Dazzleping - Catch! Teenieping
  • Marsha Mello - Kindi Kids: Yay! Let's Play!
  • Melted Choco Cookie - Cookie Run: Witch's Castle
  • Blueberry Pie Cookie, Snowflake Cookie, and Mille-feuille Cookie - Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Airi Kurimura and Marina Ikekura - Blue Archive
  • Aglaea - Honkai: Star Rail
  • Siege, Weedy, and Purestream - Arknights

Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser: All upcoming characters revealed

About the author
Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.

Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""

In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications