Nefer VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:43 GMT
Nefer VA in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer is one of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact who will appear in Nod-Krai. While HoYoverse has not shared a lot of details about her, they have revealed her voice actors in the Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages. The English VA has yet to be announced, so one may have to wait until her release for this information.

At any rate, this article lists Nefer's voice actors in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice-overs, and lists some of their other notable works.

Japanese voice actor of Nefer in Genshin Impact

Mizuki Nana is Nefer's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact. She is a well-known name in the anime industry and has voiced characters in some of the most popular series. Some of her notable roles include:

  • Hinata Hyuga in Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Vanessa Enoteca in Black Clover
  • Wrath in Fullmetal Alchemist
  • Lan Fan in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
  • Rina Ogata in White Album
  • Misaki Kirihara in Darker than Black
  • Ren Hakuei in Magi
  • Margaret Liones in The Seven Deadly Sins
  • Ann Takamaki in Persona 5
  • Pandora in Saint Seiya

Chinese voice actor of Nefer in Genshin Impact

Zeng Tong is Nefer's Chinese voice actor. Here are some of her previous roles:

  • Virtuosa and Daphne in Arknights
  • Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero
  • Nautika in Reverse: 1999

Korean voice actor of Nefer in Genshin Impact

Nefer's voice actor in the Korean dub is Won Esther. The VA has voiced a lot of anime characters in Korean dub, some of which include:

  • Sol Marron in Black Clover
  • Ayame Hazakura and Dahlia Hawthorne in Ace Attorney
  • Abel in Fairy Tail
  • Zani in Wuthering Waves
  • Cutter and Saria in Arknights
  • Cecily in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days
  • Ain in Goddess of Victory: Nikke
  • Oono Tsukuyo and Mayoi Shigure in Blue Archive
Also read: Nod-Krai Teaser - All upcoming characters revealed

More on Nefer

Nefer in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer made her first appearance in the Welkin of the Moon: Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser. While the footage didn't reveal a lot, it confirmed that she has a Dendro vision and her vision is on her back.

Furthermore, Nefer might be some sort of storyteller since Aino tells Varka that the character is about to start a story during the teaser.

Based on Nefer's design and vision case, it is speculated that she might be from Sumeru. Moreover, her name means "beauty" in ancient Egyptian, further hinting at her ties to the desert of Sumeru.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

Hijam Tompok

