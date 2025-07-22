Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins in Genshin Impact is a character from Nod-Krai, Snezhnaya. He was revealed during the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night, and the officials have announced his voice actors for Japanese, Korean, and Chinese voice-overs.Travelers can check out more details about Flins' voice actors in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese languages, and their past roles in the section below.Japanese voice actor of Flins in Genshin ImpactNakamura Yūichi is Flins' Japanese voice actor. He is one of the most popular male seiyuus in the anime community and has voiced a number of popular characters. Here are some of his notable roles:Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu KaisenHawks in My Hero AcademiaTatsuya Shiba in The Irregular at Magic High SchoolTomoya Okazaki in ClannadGreed in Fullmetal Alchemist: BrotherhoodArcher/Gilgamesh in Fate/PrototypeRenji Yomo in Tokyo GhoulGuren Ichinose in Seraph of the EndTetsurō Kuroo in HaikyuGray Fullbuster in Fairy TailShigure Sohma in Fruits BasketTsukasa Shishio in Dr. StoneBruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden WindChinese voice actor of Flins in Genshin ImpactMa Zhengyang voices Flins in the Chinese voice-overs. He has lent his voice to several anime characters in the Chinese dubs, such as:Toru Ishikawa in HorimiyaTokito Muichiro in Demon SlayerMumen Rider in One Punch ManYuri Briar in Spy x FamilyNicol Ascart in My Next Life as a VillainessHayato Matsuura in Josee, the Tiger and the FishKorean voice actor of Flins in Genshin ImpactShin Yong-woo is Flins' voice actor in the Korean voice-over. There's not much info on his other roles.Unfortunately, HoYoverse has not announced Flins' VA for the English voice-over, so Travelers may have to wait until his release as a playable character for more details.Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin MoonMore on FlinsKyryll Chudomirovich Flins (Image via HoYoverse)Flins is one of many characters revealed during the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night. The teaser confirmed that he is a member of the Lightkeepers faction and has an Electro vision. He will make his first in-game appearance in Nod-Krai.In the trailer, Flins can also be seen holding a lantern in a graveyard and fighting evil, spirit-like creatures, which makes sense since he is a Lightkeeper.Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.