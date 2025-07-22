  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

By Hijam Tompok
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:13 GMT
Flins VA in Genshin Impact revealed (Image via HoYoverse)
Flins' voice actor in Genshin Impact has been revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins in Genshin Impact is a character from Nod-Krai, Snezhnaya. He was revealed during the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night, and the officials have announced his voice actors for Japanese, Korean, and Chinese voice-overs.

Ad

Travelers can check out more details about Flins' voice actors in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese languages, and their past roles in the section below.

Japanese voice actor of Flins in Genshin Impact

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Nakamura Yūichi is Flins' Japanese voice actor. He is one of the most popular male seiyuus in the anime community and has voiced a number of popular characters. Here are some of his notable roles:

  • Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Hawks in My Hero Academia
  • Tatsuya Shiba in The Irregular at Magic High School
  • Tomoya Okazaki in Clannad
  • Greed in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
  • Archer/Gilgamesh in Fate/Prototype
  • Renji Yomo in Tokyo Ghoul
  • Guren Ichinose in Seraph of the End
  • Tetsurō Kuroo in Haikyu
  • Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail
  • Shigure Sohma in Fruits Basket
  • Tsukasa Shishio in Dr. Stone
  • Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Ad

Chinese voice actor of Flins in Genshin Impact

Ma Zhengyang voices Flins in the Chinese voice-overs. He has lent his voice to several anime characters in the Chinese dubs, such as:

  • Toru Ishikawa in Horimiya
  • Tokito Muichiro in Demon Slayer
  • Mumen Rider in One Punch Man
  • Yuri Briar in Spy x Family
  • Nicol Ascart in My Next Life as a Villainess
  • Hayato Matsuura in Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
Ad

Korean voice actor of Flins in Genshin Impact

Shin Yong-woo is Flins' voice actor in the Korean voice-over. There's not much info on his other roles.

Unfortunately, HoYoverse has not announced Flins' VA for the English voice-over, so Travelers may have to wait until his release as a playable character for more details.

Also read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon

Ad

More on Flins

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins (Image via HoYoverse)
Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins (Image via HoYoverse)

Flins is one of many characters revealed during the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night. The teaser confirmed that he is a member of the Lightkeepers faction and has an Electro vision. He will make his first in-game appearance in Nod-Krai.

Ad

In the trailer, Flins can also be seen holding a lantern in a graveyard and fighting evil, spirit-like creatures, which makes sense since he is a Lightkeeper.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications