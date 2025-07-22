Durin VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

  • home icon
By Eswar Keshav
Published Jul 22, 2025 11:12 GMT
Durin VA in Genshin Impact
We look at details of the new Durin VAs in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Durin is a new character in Genshin Impact, whose design was revealed in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Although he was initially a Dragon, he received a human form, thanks to Albedo in the Paralogism Archon Quest, where we only got a small glimpse of the new character model. However, in the latest Nod-Krai teaser, some fans have spotted that Durin has a Pyro vision on his back.

HoYoverse has also announced new VAs for Durin for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, along with showcasing his new human form. The details regarding his English VA remain unknown.

This article provides details about the VAs for Durin in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, as well as some of their notable voice acting roles.

Japanese voice actor of Durin in Genshin Impact

Initially, Mini Durin's JP VA was Aya Hisakawa, who voiced many iconic characters, including Retsu Unohana, Bulma, Sailor Mercury, Kaoru Sayama, and Miki Kaoru.

However, HoYoverse has officially announced that Durin's Japanese VA for his human form is Kobayashi Chiaki, renowned for voicing famous characters, such as Gabimaru, Stark, Mash Burnedead, and Makoto Edamura.

Some of his roles across anime and video games are as follows:

  • Gabimaru - Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
  • Stark - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
  • Mash Burnedead - Mashle
  • Makoto Edamura - Great Pretender
  • Langa Hasegawa - SK8 the Infinity
  • Louis James Moriarty - Moriarty the Patriot
  • Hiroto Kuga - Gundam Build Divers series
  • Yuichi Katagiri - Tomodachi Game
  • Yoshiki Tsujinaka - The Summer Hikaru Died
  • Xiangli Yao - Wuthering Waves
  • Deuce Spade - Disney: Twisted-Wonderland
  • Bartholomew Roberts - Fate/Grand Order
Chinese voice actor of Durin in Genshin Impact

The Chinese Voice Actor for Durin is Tao Dian, and some of her previous roles are as follows:

  • Asmoday and Hu Tao - Genshin Impact
  • Kiana Kaslana - Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Baiheng, Ajita, and Arlan - Honkai: Star Rail
  • Taliyah - League of Legends
  • Galacta - Marvel Rivals
  • Amiya - Arknights
  • Ann - Persona series
  • Marcus and Kanjira - Reverse: 1999
  • Astrid - How to Train Your Dragon (CN Dub)

Korean voice actor of Durin in Genshin Impact

Kim Ji-Yul is the Korean VA for Durin. He has voiced many characters in the Korean dub for anime series. Some of his notable works are:

  • Ilpyo Park - The God of Highschool
  • Soushiro Hoshina - Kaiju No.8
  • Luke Pearce - Tears of Themis
  • Spot and Chiave - Arknights
  • Clotted Cream Cookie - Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Touma Tsukinami/ Cole in Yo-Kai Watch Shadowside
  • Zenitsu Agatsuma - Demon Slayer
  • Alec - Browndust 2
  • Quillon - Pokémon

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
