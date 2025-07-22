Durin VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable roles

Durin is a new character in Genshin Impact, whose design was revealed in the latest Song of the Welkin Moon teaser. Although he was initially a Dragon, he received a human form, thanks to Albedo in the Paralogism Archon Quest, where we only got a small glimpse of the new character model. However, in the latest Nod-Krai teaser, some fans have spotted that Durin has a Pyro vision on his back.HoYoverse has also announced new VAs for Durin for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, along with showcasing his new human form. The details regarding his English VA remain unknown.This article provides details about the VAs for Durin in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages, as well as some of their notable voice acting roles.Japanese voice actor of Durin in Genshin ImpactInitially, Mini Durin's JP VA was Aya Hisakawa, who voiced many iconic characters, including Retsu Unohana, Bulma, Sailor Mercury, Kaoru Sayama, and Miki Kaoru.However, HoYoverse has officially announced that Durin's Japanese VA for his human form is Kobayashi Chiaki, renowned for voicing famous characters, such as Gabimaru, Stark, Mash Burnedead, and Makoto Edamura.Some of his roles across anime and video games are as follows:Gabimaru - Hell's Paradise: JigokurakuStark - Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndMash Burnedead - MashleMakoto Edamura - Great PretenderLanga Hasegawa - SK8 the InfinityLouis James Moriarty - Moriarty the PatriotHiroto Kuga - Gundam Build Divers seriesYuichi Katagiri - Tomodachi GameYoshiki Tsujinaka - The Summer Hikaru DiedXiangli Yao - Wuthering WavesDeuce Spade - Disney: Twisted-WonderlandBartholomew Roberts - Fate/Grand OrderChinese voice actor of Durin in Genshin ImpactThe Chinese Voice Actor for Durin is Tao Dian, and some of her previous roles are as follows:Asmoday and Hu Tao - Genshin ImpactKiana Kaslana - Honkai Impact 3rdBaiheng, Ajita, and Arlan - Honkai: Star RailTaliyah - League of LegendsGalacta - Marvel RivalsAmiya - ArknightsAnn - Persona seriesMarcus and Kanjira - Reverse: 1999Astrid - How to Train Your Dragon (CN Dub) Korean voice actor of Durin in Genshin ImpactKim Ji-Yul is the Korean VA for Durin. He has voiced many characters in the Korean dub for anime series. Some of his notable works are:Ilpyo Park - The God of HighschoolSoushiro Hoshina - Kaiju No.8Luke Pearce - Tears of ThemisSpot and Chiave - ArknightsClotted Cream Cookie - Cookie Run: KingdomTouma Tsukinami/ Cole in Yo-Kai Watch ShadowsideZenitsu Agatsuma - Demon SlayerAlec - Browndust 2Quillon - PokémonAlso read: All new playable characters teased for Genshin Impact Song of the Welkin Moon