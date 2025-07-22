Alice's lore in Genshin Impact

Alice is one of the most influential and mysterious characters in Genshin Impact. Although she hasn't made an in-person appearance in the game yet, her presence has been felt through events, voice lines, and lore.

Alice is recognized as Klee’s mother, the creator of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact, and the person behind mapping the Teyvat Travel Guide. Her profound expertise in magic, advanced alchemy, and various technologies has left a lasting mark across Teyvat and beyond.

Alice's identity explained in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Alice is introduced as the eccentric yet brilliant mother of Klee, Mondstadt's youngest Spark Knight. She is also known by her codename "A" within the Hexenzirkel, a secret society of powerful witches that she founded and leads as a veteran.

Klee with the lantern on the Hexenzirkel's tea party table in Falcon Coast (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite never being seen in person for most of the game, Alice is responsible for orchestrating several in-game events and leaving behind messages that players can discover.

Alice is known across Teyvat not just as Klee’s mother, but also as a brilliant scholar with a wide range of skills. Her mastery spans fields like astrology, alchemy, engineering, magic, and even medicine, making her one of the most intellectually gifted characters in Genshin Impact.

Her character profile suggests she is well over 500 years old and may belong to a long-lived race that looks similar to elves. Several characters, including Mona and Albedo, consider her to be near-omnipotent.

Alice’s role in events across Genshin Impact

Alice has been involved in multiple Genshin Impact events. She was the mastermind behind Version 1.6 “Midsummer Island Adventure,” where she created the Golden Apple Archipelago as a summer playground for Klee and her friends. She returned in Version 2.8 “Summertime Odyssey,” again sending the party to the Archipelago, although she had no part in the events that followed.

Alice communicating through a phonograph in Version 1.6 Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

During Version 3.8 “Secret Summer Paradise,” Alice sent an enchanted message to Klee, inviting her to explore the vibrant Veluriyam Mirage. By Version 4.8 “Summertide Scales and Tales,” it was revealed that she had created the fantasy world of Simulanka, acting as its Goddess of Creation with help from Barbeloth and Andersdotter.

Additionally, she was part of the Tripartite Conference alongside Albedo and Barbeloth, a significant moment that hinted at deeper scientific and magical collaboration between major thinkers of Teyvat. Following the trial in the Paralogism Archon Quest, she lent her aid to Albedo in the pursuit of creating the human form of Durin.

Alice's circle of knowledge in Genshin Impact

Alice is a master of many disciplines. She has built inventions like the phonograph and long-distance communication devices, designed magical puzzles, created Dodoco, and developed potions. She’s also capable of manipulating entire island systems, as shown in her design of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

According to Skirk, Alice is known as the “Sustainer of the World’s Borders.” She refrains from interfering directly in worldly affairs, likening her approach to that of an ecologist who observes nature without disrupting it. Both Albedo and Diluc have acknowledged her immense abilities.

Albedo once likened her to an all-powerful sorceress, while Diluc remarked that only someone with powers on par with Alice or Venti could have orchestrated something as elaborate as the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Mona, her former student’s mentor, deeply respects Alice’s abilities. She even attempted to study Klee in hopes of inheriting Alice’s knowledge, not realizing that Klee hadn’t been taught her mother’s techniques.

Alice's relationship with other characters in Genshin Impact

Alice has ties with many known figures in Teyvat. She had a close connection with Rhinedottir, the famed alchemist from Khaenri’ah. She also took responsibility for raising her artificial human son, Albedo. Alice brought Albedo to Mondstadt and insisted they form a family, encouraging him to call her “mother.”

She also has a long history with Inazuman characters like Yae Miko, Asase Hibiki, and Neko. In the region of Sumeru, Alice encountered Idyia, the Oceanid who had fled Fontaine. Her influence isn’t limited to magical escapades alone.

Alice in Nod-Krai Preview Teaser "Prelude to Moonlight" (Image via HoYoverse)

At one point, Alice came across the Oceanid Idyia, who had fled from Fontaine, and helped her find shelter in Veluriyam Mirage being a secluded paradise where she could begin a new chapter. She also played a role in Barbara’s dream of becoming an idol, having given her a copy of a magazine that celebrated stardom and performance culture.

Alice also met Dori in Sumeru and became her first supplier. Dori frequently praises her and even sends Mora back as a sign of gratitude. Alice herself narrated Dori’s character trailer, calling herself her “supplier.”

She also reached out to Diluc after the death of his father, Crepus, offering kind words in a personal letter. This shows that Alice, despite being whimsical, is thoughtful and empathetic.

The Teyvat Travel Guide in Genshin Impact

Alice is the author of the Teyvat Travel Guide, a publication filled with colorful descriptions and personal stories. The Teyvat Travel Guide spans major nations like Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. Yet, instead of formal guidance, it reads more like Alice’s personal journal, filled with tales and subjective commentary.

The Mondstadt edition includes her first impressions of the city and notes on characters like Amber. Alice showcased her inventiveness by creating Dodoco, a playful and imaginative plush toy she made as a heartfelt gift for Klee.

The design is believed to have been inspired by Amber’s Baron Bunny. Throughout her travels, she also crossed paths with Zhongli in Liyue, bonded with Yoimiya in Inazuma, and even attempted to include Ayaka in an idol-themed project, although that idea never quite materialized.

Alice in the present day

Alice in the form of a dodoco during the Paralogism Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice's involvement, as mentioned earlier, shows she’s willing to guide others, even in morally complex situations. Most recently, Alice’s presence has been confirmed in Nod-Krai.

The Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser "Moonlit Ballad of the Night" revealed that she is currently in this mysterious northern region, alongside another Hexenzirkel member, Nicole. Their presence sets the stage for even more revelations in future Genshin Impact updates in Nod-Krai.

Although she has not yet appeared in a playable form, Alice’s fingerprints are all over Genshin Impact. Her vast knowledge, strong relationships, and mysterious origins make her one of the most important yet unseen characters in the game. With the Hexenzirkel slowly stepping into the spotlight in Nod-Krai, Alice’s role in the main story of Genshin Impact is only just beginning to unfold.

