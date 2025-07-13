Genshin Impact 6.x roadmap leak hints at upcoming expansions for different nations

The developers of Genshin Impact have officially announced that the next major region will be Nod-Krai. They also held a special livestream to release more information about this upcoming nation and have been dropping new details about it through various Quests and Web Events. So far, fans have been hyped for Nod-Krai, as it is supposed to feature numerous characters and factions.

Recently, some early information shared by legacy leaker Team Mew has hinted at the potential roadmap for future map expansions, rumored to be released during the Genshin Impact 6.x versions. This article will discuss the same.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at upcoming expansions in 6.x versions

So far, the developers have teased sub-areas in Nod-Krai, such as Nasha Town and Hiisi Island, through Event Quests and the Song of the Welkin Moon Web Event. They have also released some new images of Hiisi Island, which is speculated to be home to the Frostmoon Scions faction.

Recently, on July 9, 2025, HoYoverse released a Tevyat Chapter Interlude teaser, which featured images of various areas in Nod-Krai. However, we have limited information about these unique places featured in the trailer. We will have to wait for more promotional content regarding the upcoming area to know more.

Meanwhile, Team Mew has shared a new area roadmap leak on its Telegram channel. However, please note that these are still early leaks and rumors. Thus, these details are subject to change. Based on Team Mew's leaks, this is the rumored area roadmap information:

Version 6.0: Nasha Town, Hiisi Island.

Nasha Town, Hiisi Island. Version 6.1: Fatui and Frostmoon Scions Garrison.

Fatui and Frostmoon Scions Garrison. Version 6.2: Hexenzirkel Nod-Krai branch plus permanent return of previous Summer maps.

Hexenzirkel Nod-Krai branch plus permanent return of previous Summer maps. Version 6.3: Blackcliff Forge.

Blackcliff Forge. Version 6.4: Mount Esus and an independent map inside this mountain, which is a grand palace, named after a flower, where the flower symbolizes Teyvat.

Mount Esus and an independent map inside this mountain, which is a grand palace, named after a flower, where the flower symbolizes Teyvat. Version 6.5: Mondstadt's Dornman Port and the Dandelion Sea.

Mondstadt's Dornman Port and the Dandelion Sea. Version 6.6: The ancient city of Seelies, which is called Hyperborea.

The ancient city of Seelies, which is called Hyperborea. Version 6.8: Summer event map, where Alice simulates what one of Tevyat's moons looked like before its destruction.

The leaker claimed that we would receive multiple map expansions throughout the 6.x versions, as the developers are attempting to complete the story of the Tevyat arc. Furthermore, they have also mentioned that Mare Jivari would receive a special map after the completion of two major regions.

Most of the areas mentioned by this leaker have been cited in various Story, Archon, and World Quests. Furthermore, the developers have also disclosed that all of the 6.x updates will be heavily focused on lore information, which is available through various books and notes scattered throughout Tevyat. We could potentially see the release of some of the major regions mentioned by this leaker in the 6.x updates.

